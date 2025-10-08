Stratos Jets Strengthens Commitment To Safety With Renewed ARGUS Certification As Franchise Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Safety Coded Into Stratos FMS, Franchise Culture and Approved Vendor Program to Elevate Jet Charters

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets , the world's only private jet charter brokerage franchise, has once again renewed its status as an ARGUS Certified Charter Broker, reinforcing its mission to raise the bar for safety, transparency, and service in private aviation. With 11 consecutive years as an ARGUS Certified Broker, the recertification highlights Stratos Jets' unwavering commitment to the highest industry standards.

First certified in 2014, Stratos has consistently maintained standards that satisfy and exceed ARGUS requirements, assuring clients that every Stratos Jets franchise delivers a seamless and trustworthy charter experience. Certification requires continuous monitoring, remote verification audits, and proof of moral business practices, rigorous vetting of charter operators, and transparent dispute resolution mechanisms.

Stratos Jets places safety at the core of its business model, company culture, and the Stratos FMS platform. The technology integrates safety protocols and due diligence into every booking and operational decision. Together, these systems empower franchised agents to deliver trusted and transparent experiences to every charter client.

"Honesty and accountability are core values at Stratos Jets, and renewing our ARGUS Certified Broker status is a distinction that separates us from other brokerages that lack the resources or commitment to take it further,” said Joel Thomas, CEO of Stratos Jets. “Any broker can claim to have a safety program, but few can prove it. By opening our books to ARGUS, we've shown not only that we maintain an active safety program, but that when safety and profits conflict, we choose safety for our clients beyond what is anticipated or expected."

Since 2008, the company has reinforced this commitment through its Approved Vendor Program (AVP), building a network of the world's safest and most reputable air carriers. Every operator is thoroughly vetted for compliance, safety history, crew qualifications, higher-than-standard insurance, and dual-pilot operations. The AVP exceeds ARGUS Certified Broker requirements, which already demand major investment in audits, training, and compliance tools to ensure every flight upholds the highest margin of safety.

ARGUS International developed the Certified Charter Broker Program to bring oversight to a largely unregulated marketplace. With seasoned aviation professionals, transparent pricing, principled practices, and a dedicated Trip Support division, Stratos Jets ensures clients receive safe flights and expert guidance from experienced brokers. Charter brokers' focus on safety is increasingly important as demand for private aviation and business jet safety incidents are on the rise.

About ARGUS International:

ARGUS International is a global leader in specialized aviation services, providing independent safety ratings, audits, and data solutions. Its Certified Charter Broker Program helps ensure integrity, transparency, and safety across the private aviation marketplace.

About Stratos Jets:

Stratos Jets is the world's only private jet charter brokerage franchise, focused on continuously raising the bar of professionalism in the private aviation industry. Stratos supports its franchise network with its proprietary Stratos Flight Management System (FMS) technology and on-demand back-office support that helps brokers deliver best-in-class customer experiences. Since its founding in 2007, Stratos has led the industry with its focus on providing value through its rigorous safety program, network of verified partners, convenient and personalized booking, honest advice and transparent pricing. Stratos Jets is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. For more information, visit stratosjets

