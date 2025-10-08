The Market For AI In Mobile Apps 2025-2029: Opportunities, Trends And Growth Forecast By Technology, Application, OS, End-User And Regional Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in AI mobile apps include hyper-personalization, generative AI, 5G synergy, and enhanced on-device privacy. Demand is boosted by integration across sectors like entertainment and health, leveraging NLP, ML, and computer vision technologies.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Mobile Apps Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The AI in mobile apps market is predicted to experience substantial growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 91.01 billion during the 2024-2029 period, achieving a swift CAGR of 22.1%. This report provides an extensive analysis of market size, forecasts, trends, and growth drivers while addressing the challenges and including a comprehensive vendor analysis of approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides insights into the current market environment, latest trends, and growth catalysts. Key drivers include the demand for hyper-personalization, the generative AI revolution, and the combined momentum of 5G and advanced hardware integration.

This report highlights the rise of on-device AI as a crucial driver of market growth, emphasizing enhanced privacy and performance. Integration of generative AI capabilities and the emergence of proactive, hyper-personalized AI assistants are also highlighted as significant growth contributors.

The study uses a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, receiving insights from significant industry contributions. Market sizing data, regional segment analysis, and an exploration of the vendor landscape provide a robust foundation for understanding the AI in mobile apps sector. Both historical and forward-looking data are covered, ensuring a thorough assessment.

The AI in Mobile Apps Market is segmented as follows:



By Technology: NLP, ML, Computer vision, Others.

By Application: Personalization, Chat automation, Digital assistance, Security, Others.

By OS: Android, iOS.

By End-user: Entertainment, Social media, Productivity, Health and wellness, Others. By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The report on the AI in mobile apps market covers the following areas:



AI In Mobile Apps Market sizing

AI In Mobile Apps Market forecast AI In Mobile Apps Market industry analysis

Vendor analysis included in this report is integral to assist clients in enhancing their market position.

The analysis encompasses leading vendors such as:



AIBrain Inc.

Appinventiv Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

AppMakers

Biz4Group

Goji Labs LLC

InData Labs

Innovacio Technology

Inoxoft OU

LeewayHertz

LITSLINK Inc.

MobiDev

STS Software Technology JSC

Suffescom Solutions Inc.

TechAhead

TechMagic

Technoyuga

TechTIQ Solutions ValueCoders

A substantive analysis presents insights into the market through detailed synthesis and evaluation of data derived from various sources. Key aspects such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions are meticulously analyzed, identifying major industry influencers.

