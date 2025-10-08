Trinamool Has Turned Bengal Into 'Taliban Regime': BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, alleging that it has institutionalised political violence and corruption while the state reels under a natural disaster.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Poonawalla said,“Today in West Bengal, TMC doesn't stand for Trinamool Congress but for 'Talibani Mentality and Culture'. In the last 24 hours, it has acquired another meaning - T for Tribal atrocities, M for atrocities against women, and C for Citizens left helpless.”

Poonawalla criticised the state government for its alleged negligence during the recent floods and landslides in North Bengal, which have claimed over 35 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people.

“This tragedy is the result of the Trinamool government's corruption and greed,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was“celebrating like a carnival” even as people's homes were submerged.

He accused Trinamool workers of orchestrating violent attacks on three BJP leaders from the tribal community in the past 24 hours.

“Our MP Khagen Murmu was brutally assaulted and is now in the ICU with severe head injuries. Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh and MLA Manoj Kumar Uraon were also attacked while helping flood victims,” he said.

He alleged that under CM Banerjee's rule, political violence had been“institutionalised, normalised, and legitimised” and added,“When even an MP and MLA are not safe, imagine the state of law and order.”

Aiming at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Poonawalla accused them of“selective outrage.”

He questioned Priyanka Gandhi's silence on the attack on a tribal leader while“speaking passionately about Gaza's Muslims.”

He also cited the arrest of Telangana Congress leader Naveen Yadav for alleged voter ID fraud as proof of“vote theft” within the Congress ranks.

“This is the real face of the INDI alliance - silence on tribal atrocities, violence, and corruption when it happens under their own governments,” he said.