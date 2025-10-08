403
Tek Wire Introduces 'Advance Package' With Enhanced Remote Support Services
(MENAFN- Ahref) Tek Wire has rolled out its brand-new ‘Advance Package’ to elevate remote support services, which greatly serves the purpose of providing all-in-one IT support through a single package to small and medium businesses. Being a leading IT solutions provider in the U.S, Tek Wire has served thousands of U.S.-based firms by now.
“With the recently launched Advance Package, we are offering highly effective technical support to businesses, which ensures peace of mind for our customers”, said a senior IT support specialist at Tek Wire.
What Is Included in Tek Wire’s Advanced Package?
Tek Wire’s advanced package includes a range of features designed to resolve printer and computer problems instantly and seamlessly. It includes all the services that are included in its incidental package. Here is the list of top services included in the advanced package:
Operating system and software support: Provides installation, updates, and troubleshooting for different operating systems, and also manages system software.
Email and cloud services: Assists with setting up, installing, and troubleshooting email accounts and cloud storage.
Devices and peripheral setup: Assists with printers, smart TVs, smartphones, and other smart devices.
Backup and restore solutions: Tek Wire helps in backup, restore, and data recovery of PCs and emails.
Remote and dedicated assistance: With a highly professional and skilled team, Tek Wire provides remote assistance to its customers via call or chat.
“The advanced package is to simplify technology for our customers”, said a technical lead at Tek Wire. “By incorporating all the essential support in one plan, we ensure that our customers get reliable, round-the-clock help without the complexity of managing multiple services,” he further added.
Provides Instant IT Solutions | Tek Wire
As the best IT service provider in 2025, Tek Wire offers instant solutions for computer and printer-related problems. It provides the best virtual assistance to keep users’ devices safe and secure. It has assisted over 20,000 users and resolved 500,000 technical incidents. With eight years of rich experience, Tek Wire has made its mark in the technical industry.
Round-The-Clock Customer Support
Tek Wire offers 24/7 customer support with its certified professionals. Users can book a demo session online or directly connect to an expert to receive instant support. Plus, its official website features various informational blogs that users can read to learn solutions for various technical problems. Users can contact Tek Wire’s team by calling them at +1-781-206-3573.
