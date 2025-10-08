Real Estate Trading Volume Reaches JD5.2 Billion By End Of September

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Kingdom's real estate trading volume reached approximately JD5.184 billion by the end of September, marking a 2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Lands and Survey's monthly report released on Wednesday.The report indicated that trading volume for September alone amounted to around JD618 million. Revenues from real estate transactions rose by 3 percent year-on-year, totaling roughly JD200 million by the end of September.The data also showed a 1 percent overall increase in property sales, driven by a 2 percent rise in apartment sales and a 1 percent rise in land transactions compared with the same period last year. The total number of properties sold during the first nine months of 2025 stood at 8,609.On a monthly basis, however, revenues in September recorded a 2 percent decline compared with the same month in 2024, amounting to approximately JD25 million.