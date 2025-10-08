Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Imagen Network Integrates Google Agents To Modernize Decentralized Payments


2025-10-08 07:04:19
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), a decentralized AI social platform, announced the integration of Google's Agents to Payments (AP2) protocol to expand and modernize its decentralized payment systems. This integration will improve payment automation, transaction routing, and creator compensation across Imagen's global Web3 community.



Advancing decentralized ecosystems with intelligent, automated payment solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

By connecting Google's AP2 technology with Imagen's decentralized architecture, the platform can now streamline settlement processes, reduce costs, and accelerate transaction efficiency. The update ensures creators and users can interact seamlessly within the ecosystem, benefiting from enhanced transparency and interoperability.

The integration reflects Imagen Network's broader mission to blend intelligent automation with blockchain-based transparency. Through partnerships and technology upgrades, Imagen continues to strengthen its role as a leading AI-powered social platform designed for creators, innovators, and decentralized communities worldwide.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
...

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Kaj Labs

MENAFN08102025004218003983ID1110166773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search