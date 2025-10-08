MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Investorideas, a go-to investing platform covering biotech and medtech stocks releases an industry snapshot looking at recent clinical trial updates, featuring Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.







Biotech and Medical Tech Stocks Report Breakthrough Clinical Trial Updates

Recent clinical trial update news from Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH), Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) and MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBX) showcase the significant progress and milestones within the sector.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) recently announced observations on the preliminary changes in extracellular vesicle (EV), microRNA and lymphocyte counts in the first patient cohort in its ongoing oncology clinical trial in Australia. The study is a safety, feasibility, and dose-finding trial evaluating the company's Hemopurifier (HP) in patients with cancer not responding to anti-PD-1 therapy.

"In the initial three patients, there were encouraging changes in extracellular vesicles (EVs), microRNAs, and lymphocytes, following a single Hemopurifier treatment."

"Following a single 4-hour HP treatment, decreases were observed in seven out of ten miRNAs examined in two of the three participants. MicroRNAs are one component of the cargo of extracellular vesicles, previously reported to promote cancer growth and metastasis."

"As we promised during our last earnings call, we are sharing early observations from our ongoing safety, feasibility, and dose-finding clinical trial of the Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is currently being evaluated in cancer patients in Australia," said James (Jim) Frakes, CEO and CFO of Aethlon Medical. In the initial three patients, there were encouraging changes in extracellular vesicles (EVs), microRNAs, and lymphocytes, following a single Hemopurifier treatment.

We observed interesting directional changes in EV numbers, microRNAs and lymphocytes following a single Hemopurifier treatment in the three participants in the first cohort. Additional data from the subsequent two cohorts will help determine whether these observations are reproducible, and whether there is a dose response with additional Hemopurifier treatments in terms of the magnitude and duration of the changes.

EVs : Two of the three participants in the trial showed decreases in large EVs also known as microvesicles. EVs are nanoparticles that are involved in cell-to-cell communication and are implicated in the spread of cancer (metastasis), growth of new blood vessels to the tumor, (angiogenesis), cell death (apoptosis), and inhibition of the body's T cells, which are important for killing tumor cells.



Platelet Derived EVs: Decreases were observed in large and small platelet-derived EVs in two of the three patients.

EV PD-L1 : Decreases in the subset of large EVs carrying PD-L1 were observed in all three participants during the Hemopurifier treatment. Persistently elevated counts of EVs with PD-L1 have been associated with lack of response to anti-PD-1 agents. MicroRNAs : Following a single 4-hour HP treatment, decreases were observed in seven out of ten miRNAs examined in two of the three participants. MicroRNAs are one component of the cargo of extracellular vesicles, previously reported to promote cancer growth and metastasis.

The EV and microRNA levels typically returned to pre-Hemopurifier treatment levels between 1 - 3 weeks.



Laboratory Ratios : After a single 4-hour-treament, improvements in laboratory ratios associated with responses to immunotherapy including Neutrophil, Lymphocyte, Monocyte, Lymphocyte, Lymphocyte, Albumin and Systemic Immune-Inflammation were observed in at least two participants. T cells and T cell subsets: Increases were noted in total T cell numbers, CD8 and CD4 T cell subsets, and tumor specific T cells (CD137 +ve) in participants following Hemopurifier treatment without a consistent pattern in terms of timing of improvement.

We are making these observations on three patients with one participant withdrawing from the study after 1 week due to cancer progression and thus supplying only limited follow-up data.

The small number of participants allows for only "directional" descriptive statistics and not formal statistical analyses.

These participants received only a single Hemopurifier treatment and thus we cannot make any statements about "dose response" i.e., will changes be greater or more long lasting with more treatments. There is heterogeneity within the data in terms of a) the number of Hemopurifier treated patients who experienced changes in the variables of interest, b) the magnitude of the changes observed, and (c) the timing and duration of the laboratory changes observed.

We cannot make any correlation between the changes observed above and the clinical efficacy of the Hemopurifier in cancer. These observations are from an early feasibility study and should not be interpreted as evidence of clinical benefit or safety beyond the study parameters. Determinations of the presence or absence of clinical efficacy can only be determined in a larger premarket approval or PMA trial specifically designed with this as the primary endpoint.

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) , a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the Company's pivotal clinical trial for the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant to the final stage based on promising three-month data from the first 10 patients.

The FDA's approval of the expansion request removes a previously uncertain timing variable and allows the Company to solidify its path toward regulatory approval. As a result, the Company has shortened its estimated timeline by three to six months. The updated timeline to commercialization and other improved efficiencies has allowed management to cut its anticipated capital needs by $10-$15 million.

"The FDA's granting of our expansion request is a significant and game changing milestone for Envoy Medical and our fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant," said Brent Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Medical. "We believe it is a great sign that we were able to demonstrate to the FDA that our trial data is trending in the right direction and that approving the expansion of the trial to full enrollment was warranted. With the timing of expansion now clear and earlier than originally expected, along with the anticipated rapid enrollment of the remaining participants, we are able to shorten our estimated timeline by at least one full quarter, potentially two. This means we will need less capital as we march toward our goal of changing the hearing industry by redefining the standard of care in cochlear implants."

The first stage consisted of 10 participants at five clinical trial sites in the United States. All 10 patients successfully completed their three-month milestone with no serious adverse events (SAEs) or unanticipated device effects (UADEs) reported. In addition, the preliminary clinical data effectively characterized that the investigational Acclaim® cochlear implant can achieve effectiveness for its proposed intended use, which was a required condition of expanded trial enrollment being approved by the FDA. The fully implanted Acclaim cochlear implant was tested in these participants at the three-month visit in the "cochlear implant only" condition and without the use of a hearing aid.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced that its first Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) meeting for its confirmatory Phase 3 study evaluating HyBryteTM (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) has concluded that there are no safety concerns with the ongoing Phase 3 study and that HyBryteTM has an acceptable safety profile that remains consistent with the safety data from all prior clinical studies. The confirmatory Phase 3 FLASH2 (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin 2) study, builds on the previous statistically significant Phase 3 (FLASH) study, as well as a recent successful comparative study (protocol # HPN-CTCL-04) and an ongoing investigator-initiated study (protocol # RW-HPN-MF-01), each further supporting the design of the FLASH2 clinical trial. With enrollment proceeding well,

"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone, confirming the expected safety to date in the confirmatory FLASH2 study," stated Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix. "As patient enrollment continues to track with our initial estimates, we anticipate providing an update, including enrollment progress and the blinded aggregate response rate, before year-end. We look forward to completing this study on schedule with topline results in the second half of 2026."

"In the Phase 3 FLASH study, HyBryteTM was shown to be efficacious in early-stage CTCL with a promising safety profile," stated Ellen Kim, MD, Director, Penn Cutaneous Lymphoma Program, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations, Dermatology Department, Professor of Dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and Lead Investigator of the FLASH2 study. "CTCL patients are often searching for alternative treatments, with limited options especially for early-stage disease. HyBryteTM offers a distinct treatment option, including both a benign side effect profile and potentially rapid response rates, which patients found extremely useful and continue to specifically request. We look forward to continuing to enroll patients into FLASH2 to further elucidate the positive impact of HyBryteTM in a more "real world" setting with 18-weeks of continuous treatment in this 80-patient pivotal study."

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, recently announced once-weekly canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint with statistical significance at Week 12 in its Phase 2 AvailTM trial, and demonstrated positive 6-month results from the OLE, in adult patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP). All patients (n=64) completed the 12-week study, and 94% of patients elected to enroll in the OLE.

In the 12-week randomized portion of the trial, 63% of canvuparatide-treated patients met the prespecified primary composite endpoint with zero contribution from PRN rescue therapy. In the OLE, 79% of patients receiving once-weekly canvuparatide achieved responder status at 6 months. Responders were defined as patients who maintained serum calcium levels in the normal range (8.2-10.6 mg/dL) and independence from conventional therapy (active vitamin D and >600 mg/day of calcium supplements).

Based on these positive results, MBX is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly canvuparatide in 2026.

"We are very pleased with the clinically meaningful and statistically significant topline results from our once-weekly canvuparatide Phase 2 trial. These data reinforce our conviction that canvuparatide could become a potential best-in-class treatment for hypoparathyroidism and demonstrate the value of our novel Precision Endocrine Peptide platform technology," said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. "We believe the totality of the data support a once-weekly product profile with continuous infusion-like PTH exposure. These 12-week and 6-month results represent the potential for a meaningful improvement over current treatment options for HP patients and provide a strong foundation for further development. We look forward to sharing additional once-weekly canvuparatide clinical data at an upcoming medical meeting as we prepare for initiation of our Phase 3 trial."

