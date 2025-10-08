403
Kuwait's 18Th Relief Plane Departs With 10 Tons Of Aid For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The 18th humanitarian aid plane, part of Kuwait's second air bridge, departed on Wednesday, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to Arish Airport in Egypt, en route to Gaza.
The flight is part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign and falls within the broader "Fazza for Gaza" relief initiative, organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in collaboration with local charities and coordinated with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.
Kuwait continues its humanitarian and charitable efforts toward the Gaza Strip, based on its unwavering approach to supporting those in need around the world and in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Mughamis told KUNA.
He noted that the second Kuwaiti air bridge to aid the Gaza Strip represents the solidarity of all official and charitable entities in the country, indicating that the aid comes as part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians amid the difficult humanitarian conditions they are experiencing.
To date, Kuwait has delivered 360 tons of locally sourced food aid to Gaza. (end)
