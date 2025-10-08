São Paulo News Roundup - Comprehensive City Brief For October 7, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, São Paulo published a decree opening a supplemental budget credit of R$91 million ($17.17 million) and advanced tax-reform adaptation by releasing a new NFS-e file layout with IBS/CBS fields for businesses.

Politics & Security

Supplemental budget credit: R$91 million ($17.17 million) (October 7, 2025)

Summary: A municipal decree opened an additional R$91 million to the current budget under the 2024 fiscal law framework, enabling reallocation to priority programs and services.

Why it matters: Mid-year credit adjustments keep projects funded and responsive to operational needs.

Reforma Tributária: new NFS-e file adds IBS/CBS fields (October 7, 2025)

Summary: The Finance Secretariat published updated technical layouts for service e-invoices, aligning systems with the national tax reform and supporting developers and firms in the transition.

Why it matters: Early adaptation reduces friction for businesses and helps compliance planning.

Economy

CATE lists 3,200+ job openings citywide (October 7, 2025)

Summary: The municipal employment network opened the week with thousands of vacancies across commerce, services and logistics, with in-person and online application channels.

Why it matters: Broad-based hiring improves household income and supports year-end demand.

Entrepreneurship: 540 new free course seats (October 7, 2025)

Summary: The city opened an extra 540 seats for the“Fábrica de Negócios” program, focused on finance, sales and business modeling for early-stage entrepreneurs.

Why it matters: Skills and support infrastructure are key to formalization and micro-enterprise growth.

Nota do Milhão awards R$1 million ($0.19 million) (October 7, 2025)

Summary: A Zona Leste resident won the program's R$1 million monthly prize; the initiative encourages consumers to request service invoices, widening the tax base.

Why it matters: Incentives strengthen fiscal transparency and level the playing field for compliant firms.

City Life & Community

“PrEP na Rua” operates in Itaquera (October 7, 2025)

Summary: Mobile teams offered prevention counseling and rapid testing in the East Zone as part of the city's harm-reduction strategy.

Why it matters: Street-level health services reduce barriers and expand coverage for at-risk groups.

Semana Animal SP: 25,000 visitors; ~17,000 services (October 7, 2025)

Summary: The event's fourth edition reported high engagement, with thousands of vaccinations, microchip procedures and guidance delivered across the network.

Why it matters: High-volume outreach connects pet owners to public services and improves animal welfare.

Culture & Events

FLIPENHA opens with ~30 attractions and a tribute to Oswaldo de Camargo (October 7, 2025)

Summary: The 8th Penha Literary Festival launched its free program across the neighborhood this week, featuring authors' talks, music and community activities.

Why it matters: Neighborhood-scale festivals expand access to literature and strengthen local cultural circuits.

“Jardins Comestíveis” lands at Novo Anhangabaú (October 7, 2025)

Summary: The center-city festival combines land art using native plants with sustainability and gastronomy, activating public space with free programming.

Why it matters: Flagship cultural activations support downtown visitation and creative-economy jobs.