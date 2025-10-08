HM Amit Shah Switches Account From Gmail To Zoho Mail
Home Minister took to his social media handle X to share information about switching his e-mail address from Gmail to Zoho.
“Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is .... For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address,” he said in the post.
Notably, Zoho - an indigenously developed technology - is reshaping the global software landscape and is giving fresh impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to attain 'atmanirbharata' in every paradigm.
Days ago, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a switch to Zoho and endorsed it as a good platform for sharing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.
“I am moving to Zoho -- our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations,” he said, while also urging people to join the Prime Minister's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products and services.
Recently, the Education Ministry also directed all its officials to use the Zoho Office Suite for official document-related tasks – a decision aligning with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and broader Swadeshi movement, focusing on digital self-reliance.
The Education Ministry, in its directive, asked its officials to shun global giants like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace and rather opt for Zoho's platforms - Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet and Zoho Show, for creating, editing and sharing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.
A government circular said that the officials should familiarise themselves with the new platform, with dedicated support available through NIC's CMIS division.
Notably, the Zoho software solutions have been developed by Chennai-based Sridhar Vembu.
