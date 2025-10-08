Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 8 October 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 10 October 2025
Effective from 10 October 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 10 October 2025 to 12 January 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030522149, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 10 October 2025: 2.8280% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
-
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20251008
