Ajmera Realty Shares Surged 9% On Record Q2 Sales

Shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India surged 9% on Wednesday after the company posted its highest-ever quarterly sales.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India reported a stellar performance in Q2 FY26, with sales rising 184% to ₹720 crore. The company posted a total sales area of 2,29,772 square feet, up 101%. Collections for the quarter shot up 66% to ₹220 crore.

The quarter saw notable project launches, including Ajmera Manhattan 4A4B at Wadala and Thirty 3.15 at Bandra in Mumbai. For H1 FY26, the company recorded sales of 2,93,016 sq. ft., a 20% increase, with a sales value of ₹828 crore, a 48% increase, and collections of ₹454 crore, a 52% increase.

“The quarter also witnessed the launch of two landmark projects from its pipeline, with a combined GDV of around ₹2,100 crores, namely, Ajmera Manhattan 4A & 4B at Wadala and Thirty3.15 at Bandra,” said Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs.

“Early response has been highly encouraging, with 38% of Ajmera Manhattan 4A4B and ~5% of the Bandra project (ARIIL share 50%) sold in under a month. The performance reinforces market confidence in the Ajmera brand and highlights the Company's consistent ability to execute efficiently while maintaining financial discipline.”

What is the Retail Mood?

Retail sentiment for Ajmera on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' after the quarterly update. It was 'neutral' a day earlier.

Ajmera Realty's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 01:15 p.m. IST on October 8 | Source: Stocktwits

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has shed nearly 4%.

