Diwali Now Officially A California Holiday: How Students, Workers, Families Can Celebrate

In a historic move, California has officially recognised Diwali as a state holiday, becoming the third US state to do so. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268 into law, allowing public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali and permitting state employees to take paid time off to celebrate the festival.

Legislative action and support

Assembly Bill 268, authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra and co-sponsored by Assemblymember Darshana Patel, received bipartisan support in the California Legislature. The bill was signed into law by Governor Newsom on October 6, 2025, and is set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

The legislation acknowledges Diwali's significance not only to Hindus but also to Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, reflecting the state's commitment to cultural inclusivity. Assemblymember Kalra emphasized the importance of recognising Diwali as a state holiday, stating, "This is more than just a new holiday on the calendar - it's a recognition of the values that Diwali represents: Hope over despair, light over darkness, and community over division."

Community reactions and cultural significance

The Indian American community in California has expressed overwhelming support for the new law. Advocacy groups such as the Coalition of Hindus of North America have hailed the decision as a long-awaited acknowledgment of the community's cultural and spiritual contributions.

Ajay Bhutoria, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and former advisor to President Biden on the AANHPI Commission, stated, "Today marks a radiant milestone in California's journey toward true inclusivity."

He added that the recognition of Diwali is about affirming the Indian diaspora's enduring legacy in the state, from tech innovators to healthcare professionals.

Impact on education and employment

With the enactment of AB 268, public schools and community colleges in California have the option to close on Diwali, and students will receive an excused absence to observe the holiday. State employees are permitted to take paid time off to celebrate Diwali, allowing them to participate fully in the festival's traditions.

The new law also encourages educational institutions across the state to incorporate activities that acknowledge and celebrate the significance and cultural meaning of Diwali. This move reflects California's growing recognition of cultural diversity and the importance of inclusive education.

Broader implications for cultural inclusivity

California's decision to recognise Diwali as a state holiday is a significant step toward embracing the state's diverse cultural communities. The legislation acknowledges the contributions of the Indian American community and other South Asian groups, promoting a more inclusive and representative state identity.

As the most populous state in the nation, California's recognition of Diwali sets a precedent for other states to follow. The move underscores the importance of cultural representation and the celebration of diverse traditions in fostering a harmonious and inclusive society.

Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 268 marks a historic moment for California, reflecting the state's commitment to cultural inclusivity and recognition of the significance of Diwali. The new law allows residents to observe the Festival of Lights with the dignity and respect it deserves, promoting a message of unity and shared values across the state.

Diwali: The festival of lights

Diwali, also called Deepavali or Deepawali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated between mid-September and mid-November. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The festival commemorates events like Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and honours deities such as Lakshmi and Ganesha. Diwali is also observed by other religions: Jains celebrate Mahavira's liberation, Sikhs observe Bandi Chhor Divas and some Buddhists worship Lakshmi. Regional variations include worship of Vishnu, Krishna, Kali and Shiva, reflecting the festival's diverse cultural and spiritual significance.