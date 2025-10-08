Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson And Omar M Yaghi Win Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2025 For MOF Innovation

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded jointly to Susumu Kitagawa (Kyoto University, Japan), Richard Robson (University of Melbourne, Australia), and Omar M. Yaghi (University of California, Berkeley, USA) for their pioneering development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a revolutionary class of porous crystalline materials.

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 #NobelPrize in Chemistry for the development of a new type of molecular architecture 1989, chemistry laureate Richard Robson tested utilising the inherent properties of atoms in a new way. He... twitter/cX6VCmkQID

- The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2025

What are metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)?

MOFs are molecular structures made by linking metal ions with organic molecules to form highly porous frameworks. These nanoscopic 'rooms for chemistry' can trap, store, and manipulate gases and molecules, offering enormous potential in sustainability and industrial applications.

Origins and development of MOFs

In 1989, Richard Robson first experimented with assembling metal ions and organic molecules into spacious crystalline frameworks, laying the foundation for MOFs. In the 1990s, Susumu Kitagawa showed these structures could absorb and release gases, demonstrating their flexibility. Omar Yaghi later engineered stable MOFs with tunable properties, introducing rational design principles for practical applications.

Applications and significance

MOFs' high internal surface area allows gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, or water vapor to flow through their cavities. They can capture greenhouse gases, purify water, catalyze chemical reactions, and store hydrogen fuel. These materials are transforming materials science and offering sustainable solutions for energy and environmental challenges.

Expert recognition

Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee, stated,“Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions.” Tens of thousands of MOFs have been synthesized since, with applications ranging from carbon capture to desert water harvesting.