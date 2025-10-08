Orecap Consolidates Ownership At Mcgarry Project

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)

McGarry tenures now 100% owned by Orecap.

McGarry was in production as recently as 2013, and has seen significant investment in its underground mining infrastructure. McGarry is contiguous with Gold Candle (led by Pierre Lassonde / Rick Howes) and proximal to Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver - both multi-million-ounce gold deposits. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Orecap Invest Corp‎. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ( "Orecap" or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its ownership position on certain land tenure within its McGarry Project (" McGarry " or the " Project "), located in Virginiatown, Ontario. Orecap now owns 100% of all the tenure comprising McGarry, subject to existing royalties. A Strategic Asset with Significant Upside and Infrastructure McGarry encompasses 2.4km of the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break (" CLLB "), and encompasses 681 hectares, comprised of 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses, now 100%-owned by Orecap. McGarry hosts a historical NI 43-101 indicated resource of 447,000 grading 8.57 g/t gold (123,000 oz), and an inferred resource of 157,000 grading 5.83 g/t gold (30,000 oz)1. McGarry also hosts the historical Kerr Addison mine tailings McGarry was in production as recently as 2013 from significant underground workings, where it also saw underground exploration. Significant capital was spent upgrading McGarry's infrastructure, including the shaft, hoist, and onsite facilities necessary for an underground mine. Furthermore, historical underground exploration yielded high-grade results across multiple zones, including the Kerr Zone, located outside of the project's resource estimate. Historical McGarry Kerr Formation Zone Intercepts2 Section 600W, -3500' Elevation (Hole 22-111A):

From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Length (m) Gold Grade (oz/ton) Gold Grade (g/t) 1,439.00 1,449.00 10.00 3.05 0.145 4.97 1,444.00 1,445.90 1.90 0.58 0.681 23.35 1,592.00 1,600.00 8.00 2.44 0.191 6.55

Section 400W, -4250' Elevation (Hole 22-96):

From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Length (m) Gold Grade (oz/ton) Gold Grade (g/t) 2,147.50 2,206.20 58.70 17.89 0.109 3.74 2,147.50 2,157.10 9.60 2.93 0.304 10.42 2,169.70 2,175.10 5.40 1.65 0.316 10.83 2,197.30 2,206.20 8.90 2.71 0.182 6.24

Section 1000W, -5200' Elevation (Hole 22-107C):

From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Length (m) Gold Grade (oz/ton) Gold Grade (g/t) 2,687.00 2,697.00 10.00 3.05 0.224 7.68



Notes:

Converted Length from reported ft to metres using 1 m = 3.28084 ft.Converted Value from reported oz/ton to g/tonne using 1 oz/ton = 34.2857 g/tonne.

McGarry Central to Regional Consolidation Strategy

McGarry is located adjacent to Gold Candle Ltd.'s Kerr Addison project (" Kerr Addison "), led by Pierre Lassonde (Chairman) and Rick Howes (CEO), and Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver Project3. McGarry's resource and infrastructure in place underscores the Project's importance in any regional consolidation strategy. McGarry's existing infrastructure, notably the shaft which extends to 2,290 ft below surface, provides for a less expensive, accelerated timeline, to access potential underground resources.

McGarry Property Hosts Historic Kerr Addison Tailings

Kerr Addison historically produced 11 million ounces at 9 g/t gold4. Tailings from the historic Kerr Addison operation, estimated to cover 73 hectares which represent over 1Mt per vertical meter5 are situated within the McGarry property limit. While definitive tonnage and grade data has not been established, historical documentation suggest potential presence of residual gold within the tailings. In line with Ontario's simplified permitting process for recovering metals and minerals from mine waste at operating, closed, or abandoned sites, Orecap will seek to evaluate the quantity and potential economics of the Kerr Addison tailings.

Transaction Details

Orecap acquired the remaining 25% of certain McGarry tenure to consolidate it's 100% ownership of McGarry for $50,000 payable in cash, and $50,000 in Orecap shares, the number of shares calculated using the preceding 10 trading day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of Orecap shares as of the closing date.

This transaction is subject to approval from the TSXV.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Orecap Invest Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

As at the date of this news release, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the McGarry historical mineral resources estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves in accordance with NI 43-101 and Orecap is not treating the historical estimate above as current mineral resources.

‎ About Orecap Invest Corp‎.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango (CSE: MIS), and Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.

Orecap's Equity Holdings include:

Company (Ticker) Shares Owned 1 / (% of Outstanding Shares) American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) 10,718,748 / (6.3%) Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC) 7,389,833 + 4,166,666 warrants / (7.2%) Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) 24,708,975 / (13.9%) Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) 5,125,000 + 2,562,500 warrants / (3.6%) Kintavar Exploration (TSXV: KTR) 42,750,000 (19.9%) XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ‎23,637,431 ‎/ (7.7%)



1 See Orecap's latest disclosure documents for details regarding holdings.

