Orecap Consolidates Ownership At Mcgarry Project
|From (ft)
|To (ft)
|Length (ft)
|Length (m)
|Gold Grade (oz/ton)
|Gold Grade (g/t)
|1,439.00
|1,449.00
|10.00
|3.05
|0.145
|4.97
|1,444.00
|1,445.90
|1.90
|0.58
|0.681
|23.35
|1,592.00
|1,600.00
|8.00
|2.44
|0.191
|6.55
Section 400W, -4250' Elevation (Hole 22-96):
|From (ft)
|To (ft)
|Length (ft)
|Length (m)
|Gold Grade (oz/ton)
|Gold Grade (g/t)
|2,147.50
|2,206.20
|58.70
|17.89
|0.109
|3.74
|2,147.50
|2,157.10
|9.60
|2.93
|0.304
|10.42
|2,169.70
|2,175.10
|5.40
|1.65
|0.316
|10.83
|2,197.30
|2,206.20
|8.90
|2.71
|0.182
|6.24
Section 1000W, -5200' Elevation (Hole 22-107C):
|From (ft)
|To (ft)
|Length (ft)
|Length (m)
|Gold Grade (oz/ton)
|Gold Grade (g/t)
|2,687.00
|2,697.00
|10.00
|3.05
|0.224
|7.68
Notes:
McGarry Central to Regional Consolidation Strategy
McGarry is located adjacent to Gold Candle Ltd.'s Kerr Addison project (" Kerr Addison "), led by Pierre Lassonde (Chairman) and Rick Howes (CEO), and Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver Project3. McGarry's resource and infrastructure in place underscores the Project's importance in any regional consolidation strategy. McGarry's existing infrastructure, notably the shaft which extends to 2,290 ft below surface, provides for a less expensive, accelerated timeline, to access potential underground resources.
McGarry Property Hosts Historic Kerr Addison Tailings
Kerr Addison historically produced 11 million ounces at 9 g/t gold4. Tailings from the historic Kerr Addison operation, estimated to cover 73 hectares which represent over 1Mt per vertical meter5 are situated within the McGarry property limit. While definitive tonnage and grade data has not been established, historical documentation suggest potential presence of residual gold within the tailings. In line with Ontario's simplified permitting process for recovering metals and minerals from mine waste at operating, closed, or abandoned sites, Orecap will seek to evaluate the quantity and potential economics of the Kerr Addison tailings.
Transaction Details
Orecap acquired the remaining 25% of certain McGarry tenure to consolidate it's 100% ownership of McGarry for $50,000 payable in cash, and $50,000 in Orecap shares, the number of shares calculated using the preceding 10 trading day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of Orecap shares as of the closing date.
This transaction is subject to approval from the TSXV.
QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Orecap Invest Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."
Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources
As at the date of this news release, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the McGarry historical mineral resources estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves in accordance with NI 43-101 and Orecap is not treating the historical estimate above as current mineral resources.
About Orecap Invest Corp.
Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango (CSE: MIS), and Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.
Orecap's Equity Holdings include:
|Company (Ticker)
|Shares Owned 1 / (% of Outstanding Shares)
|American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF)
|10,718,748 / (6.3%)
|Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC)
|7,389,833 + 4,166,666 warrants / (7.2%)
|Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS)
|24,708,975 / (13.9%)
|Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG)
|5,125,000 + 2,562,500 warrants / (3.6%)
|Kintavar Exploration (TSXV: KTR)
|42,750,000 (19.9%)
|XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0)
|23,637,431 / (7.7%)
