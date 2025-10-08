Auddia To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX
Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX
Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM PT
Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX
The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.
The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.
This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.
About Auddia Inc.
Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings multiple industry firsts to the audio streaming landscape that include:
- ad free listening on any AM/FM music station content skipping across any AM/FM music station one touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks ad free listening to podcast partners
faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. For more information, visit:
About LD Micro
LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.
To learn more about LD Micro, visit:
To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:
