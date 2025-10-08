Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Troops Strike Derhachi In Kharkiv Region, One Man Wounded


2025-10-08 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the news on Telegram .

“According to preliminary information, the enemy launched strikes with multiple launch rocket systems. Hits were recorded on the roof of a private house and on the territory of the household, and a car was damaged. A 72-year-old man suffered leg injuries and is receiving all necessary medical assistance,” Syniehubov said.

According to Viacheslav Zadorenko , Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, at least 10 private houses and farm buildings were damaged, as well as an electric train traveling from Slatyne to Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, Russian troops struck Derhachi with cluster munitions from a Smerch self-propelled multiple rocket launcher, Zadorenko said.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy eight Russian shelters on Southern Slobozhanshchyna front

As reported, on September 23, the Russian army shelled Prudianka of the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.

MENAFN08102025000193011044ID1110166438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search