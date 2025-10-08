Russian Troops Strike Derhachi In Kharkiv Region, One Man Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the news on Telegram .

“According to preliminary information, the enemy launched strikes with multiple launch rocket systems. Hits were recorded on the roof of a private house and on the territory of the household, and a car was damaged. A 72-year-old man suffered leg injuries and is receiving all necessary medical assistance,” Syniehubov said.

According to Viacheslav Zadorenko , Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, at least 10 private houses and farm buildings were damaged, as well as an electric train traveling from Slatyne to Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, Russian troops struck Derhachi with cluster munitions from a Smerch self-propelled multiple rocket launcher, Zadorenko said.

As reported, on September 23, the Russian army shelled Prudianka of the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.