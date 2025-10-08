403
Teen Motorsport Star Ishaan Madesh Scores Third Consecutive Victory At Indian F4 Championship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th October 2025 - At just 16, teenage racing sensation Ishaan Madesh has bagged his third consecutive victory at the Indian F4 Championship in Coimbatore, establishing himself as one of India's most formidable and high-performing young talents in motorsport. Powered by Duroflex, Ishaan has steadily built his momentum with back-to-back triumphs across championships in the recent months. Earlier this season, he impressed with a decisive win in Race 2 of the Indian F4 Championship, showcasing the sharp instincts and fearless moves that have become his signature. He also made his mark at the MRF2000 Championship, where he clinched two victories. These performances laid the foundation for his latest hat-trick victory.
Often referred to as "The Baby Samurai", Ishaan's journey of continuous high performance requires dedicated support for both mind and body. Ishaan's ability to show up at his best, race after race, is a reflection of meticulous preparation, optimal recovery, and the restorative rest supported by Duroflex, the sleep solutions expert backing his journey.
Commenting on his win & the partnership, Ishaan said: "It's been an incredible season so far, with every race teaching me something new and pushing me to perform better. Racing demands focus and energy, and I've realised how much good sleep contributes to both. I'm grateful to Duroflex for helping me rest and recover better - that extra boost really makes a difference as I continue to chase my goals this season."
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, said: "True performance is built on the right balance of preparation, recovery, and rest. Ishaan's remarkable journey exemplifies how quality sleep and resilience go hand in hand in shaping champions. At Duroflex, we are deeply committed to helping India dream better - with their eyes closed and open. We take great pride in empowering athletes like Ishaan and being part of their pursuit of excellence on the global stage."
Duroflex has been an active supporter of sports in India with a partnership legacy spanning marquee IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It has also extended its support to institutions like The Inspire Institute of Sport, a cutting-edge environment founded to craft champions in India with an eye on success at the Olympic Games. Most recently, Duroflex partnered with Punnamada Boat Club at the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race and sponsored the Alleppey Beach Run. The partnership with Ishaan further strengthens its commitment to nurturing sports excellence across arenas in the country.
The excellence Ishaan has displayed across these events is a powerful indicator of the commitment, discipline and focus to perform under pressure, which is fuelled by proper rest and quality sleep. Duroflex is proud to support Ishaan as he showcases how recovery and restorative sleep are as critical to performance as skill and training.
About Duroflex
Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories With 60+ years of experience and rigorous innovation, the brand has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry by providing research-backed, technology-led sleep solutions that make for a truly enriching sleep experience. The signature mattress range - Duropedic, India's leading range of Orthopedic mattresses - has been recommended by doctors at the NHA.
With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing novel solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. Synonymous with quality, innovation and comfort, the product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that our customers are provided with the highest quality sleep and comfort solutions.
