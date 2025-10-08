TN's Madurai Corporation Pushes Plan To Clean Vaigai River, Stop Sewage Inflow
The move follows rising public anger over pollution levels despite previous clean-up efforts. Corporation officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) charts long-term measures to block sewage inflow and improve waste management along the riverbanks.
Simultaneously, the Public Works Department (PWD) has drawn up a separate plan to seal sewage entry points into the Panthalkudi canal in Goripalayam, flagged as a major contamination source.
Stretching nearly 12 km within the city, the Vaigai has become a catchment for invasive plants, garbage and untreated effluents. Officials admit that despite an existing sewage treatment plant, untreated waste from about 36 inlets still reaches the river.
The Panthalkudi canal alone channels a significant portion of this sewage.“The sewage and garbage situation in the Vaigai River is alarming. The corporation must act immediately to clean the river and ensure proper waste disposal,” said M. Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam. Another resident, Balasubramanian, a teacher, urged swift action on the long-pending Vaigai riverfront development project.
“Madurai residents deserve clean and healthy riverbanks. Timely action is essential to safeguard both the river and the communities along it,” he said.
Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan said the riverfront development plan is awaiting state approval.“Works will commence soon. Meanwhile, regular monitoring and clean-up drives are underway to curb illegal dumping and protect the water body,” she said.
The renewed plan underscores growing frustration over the city's struggle to control pollution in its key waterway. Past mitigation steps, including partial sewer realignment and riverbank beautification, have not stemmed contamination.
Officials said the new proposal integrates drainage upgrades, interception of sewage at multiple points, and stricter enforcement against waste dumping. If approved, it will complement the riverfront development initiative aimed at reviving Vaigai as both an ecological and cultural asset for Madurai.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment