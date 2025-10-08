Women's World Cup: Pakistan Elect To Field As Wareham, Schutt Return For Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Oct 8 (IANS) Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the ninth match of the ICC Women's World Cup here at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Australia made two changes to their lineup for the clash, bringing in seasoned pacer Megan Schutt and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in place of Darcie Brown and Sophie Molineux, both rested for the game.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made a solitary change, handing Eyman Fatima a spot in the XI as Aliya Riaz sat out.

Pakistan women's captain Fatima Sana said, "The condition suits the spinners, and the pitch looks very dry. We are ready, and we will try to execute the plans better today.

"Aliya Riyaz is out and Eyman Fatima comes in. It is based on strategy. We need long partnerships, and hopefully we do that today.”

Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy said, "We were looking to bat today. Nice and warm conditions, put some runs on the board and see what our bowlers can do. Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham are in, Darcie Brown and someone is out. Sophie Molineux is out.

Little bit, we knew coming in that Sophie would have to be managed well throughout the tournament. Looking at some of the fixtures coming up, not downplaying this one, but this surface has changed quite a lot.”

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (vc), Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt