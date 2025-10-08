403
Trump Expresses Optimism About Progress in Gaza Talks
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that another American delegation had departed to engage in discussions concerning Gaza, expressing optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement.
"We'll certainly be talking about Gaza. We're in very serious negotiations," Trump stated from the Oval Office, where he was meeting with Canada's visiting Prime Minister, Mark Carney.
The president shared that he sees potential for broader peace in the region, extending beyond the immediate situation in Gaza.
"I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately, etc. And so our team is over there now, another team just left," he remarked.
Trump emphasized that his comprehensive 20-point strategy for Gaza has received backing from every nation globally.
This initiative includes the immediate liberation of Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza, the release of Palestinian detainees, a cessation of hostilities, the disarmament of Hamas, and efforts to restore Gaza's infrastructure.
"There's a real chance that we could do something," he asserted, highlighting the opportunity for meaningful progress.
Reaffirming his stance, Trump mentioned that a resolution for the broader Middle East crisis is "very close."
He stated again, "There's a chance to bring peace to the Middle East."
When questioned about what assurances are being provided to Arab allies regarding Israel's military actions post-hostage release, Trump clarified that the talks are ongoing and no final commitments have been made yet.
