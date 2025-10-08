Top 5 Emerging Power Generation Markets Industry Guide 2025 China Leads The Charge - Power Generation Market Hits $1.01 Trillion By 2029
Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Generation Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Emerging 5 Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $947.5 billion to the global power generation industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1.32 trillion in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2024-29 period. Within the power generation industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $718.0 billion in 2024. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $156.0 and $39.6 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the power generation industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.01 trillion in 2029, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $217.3 and $47.2 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered:
- What was the size of the emerging five power generation Industry by value in 2024? What will be the size of the emerging five power generation Industry in 2029? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five power generation Industry? How has the Industry performed over the last five years?
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five power generation Industry Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five power generation Industry Leading company profiles reveal details of key power generation Industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five power generation Industry with five year forecasts Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Power Generation
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Power Generation in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Power Generation in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Power Generation in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Power Generation in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Power Generation in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. BC Hydro
13.2. Ontario Power Generation Inc
13.3. Capital Power Corp
13.4. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
13.5. Comision Federal de Electricidad
13.6. Enel SpA
13.7. Naturgy Energy Group SA
13.8. Iberdrola SA
13.9. Duke Energy Corp
13.10. NRG Energy Inc
13.11. NextEra Energy Inc
13.12. Dominion Energy Inc
13.13. Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
13.14. Engie SA
13.15. EDF Renewables SA
13.16. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
13.17. CPFL Energia SA
13.18. Energy Co of Minas Gerais
13.19. Engie Brasil Energia SA
13.20. China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd
13.21. Huaneng Power International Inc
13.22. GD Power Development Co Ltd
13.23. NTPC Ltd
13.24. Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd
13.25. Tata Power Co Ltd
13.26. Korea Electric Power Corp
13.27. Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc
13.28. Electricite de France SA
13.29. Uniper SE
13.30. E.ON SE
13.31. Schneider Electric SE
13.32. Soregies
13.33. EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
13.34. RWE AG
13.35. Edison SpA
13.36. A2A SpA
13.37. JERA Co Inc
13.38. The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc
13.39. Origin Energy Ltd
13.40. AGL Energy Ltd
13.41. Energy Queensland Ltd
13.42. Vattenfall NV
13.43. Alliander NV
13.44. Liander NV
13.45. Endesa SA
13.46. Centrica Plc
13.47. National Grid Plc
13.48. EDF Energy Holdings Ltd
13.49. SSE Plc
For more information about this report visit
