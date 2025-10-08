403
EuroKids Celebrates Daan Utsav, Instilling Compassion and Social Responsibility in 65000 Young Learners
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, 08 October, 2025: EuroKids, India’s foremost preschool expert, celebrates Daan Utsav 2025 – India’s biggest festival of giving, engaging 65000 students across 1000+ centres nationwide. With participation from toddlers and their families, EuroKids marks the occasion with a series of engaging and meaningful activities, reflecting its deep commitment to nurturing compassion and social responsibility in children.
Daan Utsav is an occasion that goes beyond festivities, encouraging acts of kindness and generosity. For EuroKids, the celebration is an opportunity to integrate India’s cultural spirit of giving with its acclaimed Heureka – The Visible Thinking Curriculum, ensuring children learn the values of empathy, gratitude, and community connection from an early age.
As part of the week-long celebrations, EuroKids centres are hosting a variety of activities, including toy donation drives, art and craft exhibitions, bake sales, visits to local charities, and community clean-up initiatives. Toddlers, supported by parents and teachers, engage in simple yet impactful activities such as donating gently used toys, creating handmade artwork for elderly homes, raising funds through bake sales, and spending time at animal shelters or food banks.
Namdev Pukale, Partner, EuroKids Kamothe-Sector 7, Panvel shared, “It was a heartwarming experience to see the tiny hands spread happiness and bring beautiful smiles to those who needed them the most. Through this act of kindness, our children learned that the greatest joy lies not in receiving, but in giving — in sharing what we have and touching lives with care. Together, we created moments filled with love, laughter, and gratitude — reminding us that even a small gesture can make a big difference.”
KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division (EuroKids), Lighthouse Learning, said, “At EuroKids, we believe every child’s learning journey should include experiences that are both joyful and meaningful. Daan Utsav beautifully symbolizes the value of giving, and by involving toddlers in such initiatives, we are nurturing a generation that grows up to be compassionate, empathetic, and socially responsible.”
Through Daan Utsav, EuroKids reinforces its mission of creating educational experiences that go beyond classrooms, blending India’s cultural legacy with modern teaching approach. By instilling the joy of giving in children, EuroKids continues to provide an environment that nurtures both the heart and the mind, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in early childhood education.
About EuroKids Preschool:
EuroKids, India’s Leading Preschool Brand, has revolutionised early childhood education for over 24 years, nurturing more than 700,000 students across 1,700+ preschools in 500 cities and three countries. With the launch of its ground-breaking 8th curriculum, ‘Heureka’, EuroKids introduced the Visible Thinking Curriculum, based on Harvard University’s Project Zero and aligned with NEP 2020. Heureka empowers children with critical and creative thinking skills through 20 structured Thinking Routines, nurturing holistic growth across Emotional, Physical, Intellectual, Creative, and Spiritual dimensions. At EuroKids, learning and safety go hand in hand with the Buddy’s World app encouraging cognitive growth and TÜV Nord certification ensuring the highest safety standards, children are empowered to develop essential life skills with confidence. EuroKids remains at the forefront of early childhood education, helping children develop essential life skills. Its successful franchise model also enables aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive in the education sector, expanding access to quality education
The Group –
Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group, backed by global investment firm KKR. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which includes leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Mother’s Pet Kindergarten, Centre Point School, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Finland International School Maldives and Phoenix Greens School of Learning. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasizes a 'Child First' philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With 1,850 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,650 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 22,000 people.
