Esskay Beauty Resources Relaunches Skinora 2.0 at Professional Beauty Expo 2025 in Mumbai
(MENAFN- Value360india) Esskay Beauty Resources, India's leading salon growth experts, announced the relaunch of its homegrown skincare brand Skinora at the Professional Beauty Expo in Mumbai. Skinora 2.0 marks a new chapter for the brand, with a refreshed identity that introduces the philosophy of "Elemental Beauty."
Skinora, a name that combines "skin" and "aura," brings a fresh approach to professional skincare in India with its unique elemental framework and French-formulated products. The brand uses the natural power of four elements—Fire, Earth, Water, and Air—to address different skin concerns, with each product developed using nano-encapsulation technology for better absorption and results.
Skinora stands out in the crowd with its 100% vegan, cruelty-free formulations and innovative MonoDose Treatment system, ensuring hygiene and freshness. The brand also bridges Indian and Western beauty practices by combining the best of one local Indian ingredient with one international component in each treatment, creating effective solutions that draw benefits from both worlds.
Speaking about the relaunch, Ankit Virmani, Director, Esskay Beauty Resources, said, "Skinora 2.0 reflects our commitment to supporting salons with products that are not only high-performing but also aligned with the evolving choices of today's clients. By focusing on the promise of elemental beauty, we aim to give professionals something unique that helps them strengthen their client relationships and grow their business."
The unveiling at the Expo enabled salon owners and beauty experts to test the brand-new range and gain a deeper understanding of the brand's direction. Live demonstrations and interactions with the team at Esskay helped the visitors understand how Skinora 2.0 can be positioned exclusively in the current salon offerings, giving the salon owners a distinctive edge in a competitive market.
The launch of Skinora 2.0 marks the beginning of a renewed journey for the brand in India. With Esskay Beauty's continued focus on education, innovation, and business support, the new identity will further strengthen the brand's presence across salons nationwide.
About Esskay Beauty Resources
Esskay Beauty Resources Pvt. Ltd. is a leading name in the beauty and wellness industry, dedicated to transforming salon and spa experiences across India. We offer a comprehensive range of premium products and solutions, including skincare, hair care, waxing systems, salon furniture, tools, and equipment—catering to the evolving needs of professional salons and wellness centers nationwide. As the exclusive importer and distributor of globally renowned brands such as Casmara (Spain), Rica Wax (Italy), Naturica (Italy), Olivia Garden (USA), Macadamia Hair (USA), and Keratherapy (USA), we ensure that only the finest international products reach our clients. We've also developed innovative in-house brands to address emerging market demands, including Skinora and Ola! Candy, Mr. Barber, and Waxxo Beauty are each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern beauty professionals.
