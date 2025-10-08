403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Motorola rolls out Android 16, reaffirming commitment to timely updates and innovation
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 8th October 2025: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the rollout of Android 16 across its smartphone portfolio, reaffirming its commitment to delivering faster and seamless software updates. With this rollout, Motorola joins the ranks of the fastest OEMs globally to deliver the latest Android experience, reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates, customer feedback, and continuous innovation. This milestone reinforces Motorola’s customer-first approach and strengthens its position as a brand that not only delivers cutting-edge hardware but also ensures flagship-level software experiences with speed and precision.
The Android 16 rollout begins with three of Motorola’s most successful premium devices which are the motorola edge 60 Pro, motorola edge 60 Fusion, and motorola edge 50 Pro. These devices have already set benchmarks in design, performance, and camera technology. Now with the integration of Android 16, they are further elevated to deliver a more seamless, secure, and personalized smartphone experience. The update ensures that flagship features such as advanced camera systems, cutting-edge performance, immersive displays, and Motorola’s clean Android interface are complemented with cutting-edge software capabilities, reinforcing the brand’s premium positioning in the market.
Android 16 introduces a wide range of enhancements designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity. With Notification Auto Grouping, users can keep their devices clutter-free as apps are prevented from overwhelming them with multiple alerts. Improved support for hearing devices provides clearer calls and easier control across brands, including LE Audio devices for noisy environments. Instant Hotspot allows devices signed into the same Google account to connect automatically without the need for passwords, offering frictionless connectivity across tablets and Chromebooks.
The update also brings in “Modes”, a powerful new feature that lets users personalize their device behavior based on activity whether sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode can control notifications, app behavior, and display or sound settings, while Advanced Protection delivers stronger security with a single tap. Users will also experience a refreshed interface, smarter system settings, new diagnostics tools, expanded battery insights, improved accessibility, and Moto Secure 5.5 with features like Secure Power-Off, ensuring that Motorola devices remain future-ready.
Commenting on the rollout, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said “The rollout of Android 16 on our smartphones demonstrates our commitment to providing faster, smarter, and more secure updates. Starting with our premium Edge series - Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 50 Pro. We are ensuring our users experience the very best of hardware and software innovation combined. Android 16 brings the latest innovations from Google, enhanced with our own privacy and security features like Moto Secure, empowering users with personalization, connectivity, and security. The speed of this rollout reflects our unwavering focus on customer-centricity and elevating the overall user experience.”
The Android 16 rollout begins with three of Motorola’s most successful premium devices which are the motorola edge 60 Pro, motorola edge 60 Fusion, and motorola edge 50 Pro. These devices have already set benchmarks in design, performance, and camera technology. Now with the integration of Android 16, they are further elevated to deliver a more seamless, secure, and personalized smartphone experience. The update ensures that flagship features such as advanced camera systems, cutting-edge performance, immersive displays, and Motorola’s clean Android interface are complemented with cutting-edge software capabilities, reinforcing the brand’s premium positioning in the market.
Android 16 introduces a wide range of enhancements designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity. With Notification Auto Grouping, users can keep their devices clutter-free as apps are prevented from overwhelming them with multiple alerts. Improved support for hearing devices provides clearer calls and easier control across brands, including LE Audio devices for noisy environments. Instant Hotspot allows devices signed into the same Google account to connect automatically without the need for passwords, offering frictionless connectivity across tablets and Chromebooks.
The update also brings in “Modes”, a powerful new feature that lets users personalize their device behavior based on activity whether sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode can control notifications, app behavior, and display or sound settings, while Advanced Protection delivers stronger security with a single tap. Users will also experience a refreshed interface, smarter system settings, new diagnostics tools, expanded battery insights, improved accessibility, and Moto Secure 5.5 with features like Secure Power-Off, ensuring that Motorola devices remain future-ready.
Commenting on the rollout, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said “The rollout of Android 16 on our smartphones demonstrates our commitment to providing faster, smarter, and more secure updates. Starting with our premium Edge series - Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 50 Pro. We are ensuring our users experience the very best of hardware and software innovation combined. Android 16 brings the latest innovations from Google, enhanced with our own privacy and security features like Moto Secure, empowering users with personalization, connectivity, and security. The speed of this rollout reflects our unwavering focus on customer-centricity and elevating the overall user experience.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment