Run Jordan's Children's Race Kicks Off Bromine Amman Marathon 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Al Hussein Parks are gearing up this coming Friday to welcome hundreds of children and their families for the Children's Race, organized by the Jordanian Marathon Association (Run Jordan), marking the festive launch of the Promin Amman Marathon 2025. The event will kick off in an atmosphere filled with excitement and joy, reflecting the spirit of this annual sporting and social celebration.This fun and community-oriented event precedes the main marathon scheduled for Friday, October 17, held under the slogan "Run in the Heart of Amman." The children's race aims to instill a love for physical activity and promote healthy, active lifestyles among the younger generation, celebrating the values of sportsmanship, joy, and community engagement.Lina Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, confirmed that preparations are well underway in coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality, Public Security Directorate, and Civil Defense to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. She emphasized the association's annual commitment to offering an inclusive experience for children and their families that combines fitness, fun, and meaningful social interaction.Kurd noted that the children's race serves as an inspiring entry point for young participants to become future marathon runners. The event aims to nurture values such as perseverance, belonging, and adopting sports as part of daily life.This year's race also reflects the humanitarian spirit of the marathon. Twenty percent of the registration fees have been allocated to support families in Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. An additional 20 percent will support the Palestinian Medical Relief Society in providing healthcare services to residents of Palestinian refugee camps.These initiatives underline that the Amman Marathon is about more than just running, it's a platform for solidarity and social responsibility, values that Run Jordan continues to uphold year after year.In parallel, a growing focus on environmental awareness and sustainability continues through Run Jordan's partnership with the Zaha Cultural Center. Together, they are leading an initiative to recycle plastic water bottles used during the races. This effort not only promotes community engagement in environmental protection but also supports the creation of a treatment center for children with cerebral palsy in collaboration with Zaha Center.The children's race is part of a broader series of activities accompanying the Amman Marathon, sponsored by main partner Promin Jordan and in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the Palestinian Medical Relief Society. These efforts reflect the humanitarian and environmental values of the marathon, affirming that sport has the power to create meaningful, positive change in society.