ADA University Hosts Presentation Of Azerbaijani Sign Language Application (PHOTO)
The project focuses on developing a new mobile application designed as an accessible and interactive platform for learning sign language in Azerbaijan.
Based on a pedagogical approach, the application goes beyond a simple dictionary and offers structured lessons, interactive exercises, quizzes, and assessments, providing users with a comprehensive learning experience.
The project is funded by bp and its partners, as well as by the mobile operator Nar.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment