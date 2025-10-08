Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADA University Hosts Presentation Of Azerbaijani Sign Language Application (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ ADA University is hosting a presentation ceremony for the“Azerbaijani Sign Language Application” project, Trend reports.

The project focuses on developing a new mobile application designed as an accessible and interactive platform for learning sign language in Azerbaijan.

Based on a pedagogical approach, the application goes beyond a simple dictionary and offers structured lessons, interactive exercises, quizzes, and assessments, providing users with a comprehensive learning experience.

The project is funded by bp and its partners, as well as by the mobile operator Nar.

