Russian Drone Hits House In Sumy Region: Family Injured, 4-Year-Old Girl Is In Critical Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram .

“An enemy drone hit a residential building in the village of the Krasnopillia community. A family was injured as a result of the strike. A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition. She, her mother, and grandmother were hospitalized,” Hryhorov wrote.

He noted that the child has severe burns. Doctors are struggling to save her life, and transporting her to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital is being considered.

As reported, three residents of the Krasnopillia community, including a child, were injured in the Sumy region as a result of attacks over the past day.

