Russian Drone Hits House In Sumy Region: Family Injured, 4-Year-Old Girl Is In Critical Condition
“An enemy drone hit a residential building in the village of the Krasnopillia community. A family was injured as a result of the strike. A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition. She, her mother, and grandmother were hospitalized,” Hryhorov wrote.
He noted that the child has severe burns. Doctors are struggling to save her life, and transporting her to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital is being considered.Read also: Russia loses 1,010 troops, one air defense system over past day
As reported, three residents of the Krasnopillia community, including a child, were injured in the Sumy region as a result of attacks over the past day.
Illustrative photo, Kherson Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment