Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Hits House In Sumy Region: Family Injured, 4-Year-Old Girl Is In Critical Condition


2025-10-08 05:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram .

“An enemy drone hit a residential building in the village of the Krasnopillia community. A family was injured as a result of the strike. A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition. She, her mother, and grandmother were hospitalized,” Hryhorov wrote.

He noted that the child has severe burns. Doctors are struggling to save her life, and transporting her to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital is being considered.

Read also: Russia loses 1,010 troops, one air defense system over past day

As reported, three residents of the Krasnopillia community, including a child, were injured in the Sumy region as a result of attacks over the past day.

Illustrative photo, Kherson Regional Military Administration

