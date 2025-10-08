Exhibition 'Echoes Of Centuries: Azerbaijani Musical Instruments' Opens In Jordan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On October 7, 2025, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO and under the patronage of Princess Dana Firas, President of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, hosted the opening of the exhibition "Echoes of the Centuries: Azerbaijani Musical Instruments" in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Jordan's governmental and cultural institutions, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Kingdom, as well as notable figures from the academic and artistic communities, and local public representatives.

In his speech at the opening, Eldar Salimov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, emphasized that the exhibition was not only an art display but also a reflection of the Azerbaijani people's spirit, their centuries-old history, and rich cultural heritage. He noted that Azerbaijan's musical traditions date back to ancient times, including the musical and dance scenes depicted in the rock carvings of Gobustan and Gamygaya.

The Ambassador Salimov further pointed out that Azerbaijani music has always held an important place in the spiritual life of the people, and it is widely reflected in the works of great classical poets such as Nizami Ganjavi and Mohammad Fuzuli, as well as in "Book of Dede Qorqud" epic

He also mentioned prominent figures like Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Muslum Magomayev, and other distinguished artists, whose work has played a key role in bridging Eastern and Western cultures.

The Ambassador said that each musical instrument on display-tar, kamancha, nagara, saz, qaval, qanun, oud, tutak, and zurna serves as a living carrier of national memory and is a manifestation of Azerbaijan's historical and spiritual identity.

Ambassador Salimov also noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani music culture has entered a new phase of development. He highlighted the restoration of the Kharibulbul Festival in the city of Shusha as a prime example of national cultural revival.

In conclusion, the Ambassador presented the musical instruments and Azerbaijani carpets, which represent the country's ancient craftsmanship, to the Petra National Trust as an official gift on behalf of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO.

He described this symbolic gesture as a reflection of Azerbaijan's contribution to the preservation and promotion of humanity's shared cultural heritage.

During the event, participants were treated to a performance by Jordan's "Duroob" group, featuring classical Azerbaijani musical pieces.