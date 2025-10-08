US Officials Commend Azerbaijan's Interfaith Harmony During Utah Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The state has ensured comprehensive conditions for the free and safe activity of all religious confessions, including Christian communities, in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, during his visit to the United States at a meeting with Utah Senate President Adam Stewart.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan-US relations have entered a new and promising stage. Confidence was expressed that the Joint Declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia in Washington on August 8 represents a historic milestone in the peace process, contributing to interfaith harmony and coexistence.

Ramin Mammadov emphasized that promoting an environment of tolerance and ensuring peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths is a key direction of Azerbaijan's state policy.

“As a clear example, the official registration of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan demonstrates the state's commitment to interfaith tolerance and equal treatment,” he noted.

The Committee Chairman also invited the President of the Utah Senate to visit Azerbaijan, which Adam Stewart gratefully accepted. Stewart praised Azerbaijan's multicultural values and interfaith harmony, acknowledging President Ilham Aliyev's contribution to preserving religious tolerance and cultural diversity.

Utah Senators Kirk Collymore and Mike McKell also participated in the meeting, where both sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in promoting dialogue among religions and cultures.