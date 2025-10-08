Provenance Gold Intercepts 1.01 G/T Gold Over 108.20M Within 172.21M Of 0.82 G/T Gold From Surface, Extending Mineralization 730 Meters South, Identifying A Major New Target At Eldorado West
|2025 RC Drill Holes Assay Results
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Gold
|Area
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|
|ED27
|
|0.000
|179.832
|179.83
|0.67
|Herman
|
|including
|44.196
|88.392
|44.20
|1.25
|
|
|including
|45.720
|51.816
|6.10
|1.58
|
|
|including
|65.532
|88.392
|22.86
|1.63
|
|
|including
|172.212
|173.736
|1.52
|10.16
|
|
|and
|211.836
|265.176
|53.34
|0.50
|Contact Zone
|
|including
|213.360
|220.980
|7.62
|1.92
|
|ED28
|
|0.000
|172.212
|172.21
|0.82
|Herman
|
|including
|9.144
|117.348
|108.20
|1.01
|
|
|including
|9.144
|24.384
|15.24
|1.75
|
|
|including
|18.288
|24.384
|6.10
|3.27
|
|
|Including
|59.436
|117.348
|57.91
|1.22
|
|
|Including
|147.828
|161.544
|13.72
|0.86
|
|
|Including
|153.924
|158.496
|4.57
|1.35
|
|
|and
|185.928
|227.076
|41.15
|0.38
|Contact Zone
|
|including
|193.548
|196.596
|3.05
|0.74
|
|
|including
|211.836
|214.884
|3.05
|2.01
|
*All reported intervals in this news release are downhole core lengths. True widths of mineralized intervals are not known at this time. Geological modelling is ongoing, and additional drilling will be required to establish the geometry and orientation of the mineralized zones in order to determine true thicknesses.
Sampling, Laboratory, and QAQC
The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices.
The RC drill chips were sampled at 1.5-meter intervals onsite. A rotation of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream approximately every 30m. The Company QA/QC, as well as the laboratory inserted standards, blanks, and duplicates were monitored closely upon receiving assay certificates from the laboratory. No discrepancies were reported in the reference samples inserted. The Company will continue to monitor QA/QC procedures closely.
Provenance submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssayTM to fully accredited Paragon Geochemical in Reno, NV (ISO 17025:2017). PhotonAssayTM is a fast, accurate, non-destructive process to determine gold, silver and copper in geological and process samples. The technique uses gamma ray activation to induce nuclear transitions in the elements of interest, which leads to photon emissions with highly characteristic energies. After analysis, the entire assay charge is returned intact and can be submitted for subsequent analyses such as geochemistry, cyanidation, metallurgical testing, environmental testing, or retained for future verification.
RC Samples were split onsite and shipped to Paragon in Reno. Samples submitted to Paragon beginning in June and July 2025 were processed whereby the entire sample is coarsely crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh and subsequently riffle split leaving a ~500g charge. The large assay charge of approximately 500g is introduced to the instrument, improving representativeness of the sample, particularly for those samples which may exhibit coarse gold.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was independently reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Provenance Gold Corp.
Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver mineralization within North America. The Company currently holds interests in Nevada, and eastern Oregon, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact Rob Clark at ... .
On behalf of the Board,
Provenance Gold Corp.
Rauno Perttu, Chairman
1-541-930-0986
Safe Harbor Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
