Floods Claim Lives, Affect Thousands in Thailand
(MENAFN) Floodwaters driven by relentless heavy rains have claimed 22 lives and disrupted the lives of approximately 369,000 people across 19 provinces in Thailand, officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to media, citing Thailand’s Disaster Prevention Department, the ongoing floods have affected 109,426 households, amounting to 369,724 individuals nationwide.
In response, the government announced that each affected household will receive 9,000 baht ($276) in relief aid to help alleviate the crisis.
The deadliest impact has been reported in Uttaradit and Ayutthaya cities, with eight fatalities confirmed in each.
To combat the disaster, over 790 machines and vehicles dedicated to flood prevention, emergency response, rescue, and recovery efforts have been deployed across affected areas.
