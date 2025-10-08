Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hellmann And Skynet Partner On E-Commerce Logistics

2025-10-08 05:01:44
Dhaka: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has partnered with courier firm SkyNet Worldwide Express to launch a new cross-border e-commerce service aimed at EU and UK shippers, with plans for global expansion.

The end-to-end B2C solution includes warehousing, fulfilment, delivery, and returns, and is positioned between traditional post and express services-offering faster transit at lower cost.

The firms said integrated systems allow full tracking and API connectivity, with Hellmann providing freight and warehousing and SkyNet managing global delivery.

"Fast cross-border deliveries are key for global growth," said Hellmann COO Martin Habisreitinger.

Tommy Erasmus, group chief executive of SkyNet Worldwide Express, added: "With this partnership, we are combining Hellmann's infrastructure and market reach with SkyNet's e-commerce expertise to create a complete cross-border solution.

