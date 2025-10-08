403
Dollar Firmness Nudges Colombia's Peso Lower As Stocks Catch Breath
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia opened Wednesday with a steady-to-soft peso and a pause in equities. The peso hovered near 3,880 per dollar in early trading, essentially flat on the day after a tight 3,852–3,880 range on Tuesday.
Bogotá's COLCAP index slipped 0.29% to 1,857.77, giving back part of last week's grind higher. The story behind the story is global. A firmer U.S. dollar overnight-helped by a softer tone across risk currencies-kept pressure on most emerging-market FX.
Haven demand remained elevated and oil ticked higher after producers signaled restraint, a modest tailwind for an oil-exporting economy like Colombia but not enough to outweigh dollar strength.
Investors also remain sensitive to international political headlines and mixed global growth signals, which tend to favor the dollar and curb risk appetite.
At home, fundamentals are steady but not yet catalytic. The central bank recently left rates unchanged, keeping Colombia's yield advantage intact versus developed markets.
That carry helps on dips, but lingering debate over fiscal consolidation and the external backdrop has limited how much local investors are willing to add risk at the open.
The market's microtexture tells the rest. On the four-hour USD/COP chart, momentum has turned up from late-September lows, but price still sits beneath a falling long-term average-classic signs of a bounce within a broader daily downtrend.
On the daily chart, resistance is stacked around 3,900–3,920; a clean break there would signal deeper mean reversion toward early-September levels, while a slip through the mid-3,850s would reopen the 3.83–3.84k area.
Equities remain in a 2025 uptrend despite Tuesday's dip. Daily momentum has cooled but support near 1,845 continues to hold; a sustained push through 1,870–1,885 would put the index back on track to retest late-September highs.
Banks and energy names are likely to set the tone given the dollar and oil interplay. What to watch next: the dollar index's path through the European and U.S. sessions, whether oil's bid holds, and if local volumes pick up enough to push COLCAP out of its range.
If the dollar cools and crude stays supported, the peso usually catches a bid; if the dollar grinds higher, rallies toward 3,900 are likely to be sold more cautiously.
