BMW India and Interactive Avenues Partner with VDO.AI To Deliver Interactive CTV Campaigns
(MENAFN- VDO.AI) October 7, 2025, Gurugram: BMW India, together with Interactive Avenues, recently brought automotive storytelling to life with interactive CTV campaigns executed in collaboration with VDO.AI, a global leader in advertising technology. The campaigns showcased two of BMW’s signature models, the New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and the BMW X3, through immersive, action-driven CTV formats that set a new benchmark for engaging premium audiences.
Moving beyond traditional video, the campaigns enabled viewers to interact with the ad directly via their TV remotes. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé campaign offered a unique interactive carousel experience, while the BMW X3 campaign went a step further with a dynamic backdrop seamlessly layered behind interactive elements. Together, these innovations blended motion, design, and narrative into a captivating experience on the biggest screen in the home.
Powered by VDO.AI’s proprietary CTV technology, the campaigns successfully engaged audiences across leading media platforms, encouraging deeper exploration in high-attention environments. By embracing interactive formats on CTV, BMW reinforced its commitment to innovation, performance, and digital-first consumer connections.
“At BMW India, pushing boundaries is at the heart of everything we do, whether we’re building cars or creating memorable experiences,” said Vitesh Barar, Director- Marketing, BMW India. “This collaboration with VDO.AI has redefined how we approach awareness campaigns. By making them more interactive and intuitive, we’ve been able to connect with audiences in meaningful new ways. As CTV cements its role in luxury content consumption, this platform enables BMW to continue leading the way.”
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, remarked: “Partnering with a forward-thinking brand like BMW has been a truly rewarding experience. Together, we’ve redefined what CTV can deliver in India, elevating viewing into discovery and transforming campaigns into immersive, memorable brand journeys through our interactive technology”.
“We are proud to have been part of a project that blended luxury and technology so seamlessly,” added Anjani Sankhyan, Associate Vice President, Interactive Avenues. “With CTV rapidly establishing itself as the new prime-time for sophisticated audiences, this campaign successfully captured attention, fostered memorability, and elevated BMW’s digital presence.”
Executed across select premium CTV environments, the campaigns reached high-intent households with a strong passion for luxury automobiles. Through this partnership, BMW India, VDO.AI, and Interactive Avenues have set a new benchmark in brand storytelling for the connected future.
