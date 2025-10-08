Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Report 2025-2033, With Profiles Of Extremity Medical, Stryker, Zimmer, Smith & Nephew, Depuy, Arthrex, Acumed, Anika Therapeutics, VILEX, And Paragon 28

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Metatarsal Joint Implants, Metacarpal Joint Implants, Hemi Phalangeal Implants), By Material (Titanium, Nitinol), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global orthopedic digit implants market size was estimated at USD 283.44 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 488.89 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2025 to 2033.

The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis is expected to drive market growth.

This trend, coupled with an aging population and increasing demand for joint preservation solutions, is fueling the adoption of advanced orthopedic implants. In February 2025, SingleCare reported that nearly 1 in 4 American adults has arthritis, with osteoarthritis being the most common form. The article highlights that more than 33 million U.S. adults are affected by osteoarthritis, and the economic burden exceeds USD 300 billion annually. Arthritis is also a leading cause of work limitations in the U.S., with 25.7 million adults experiencing physical restrictions. Increasing technological advancements in orthopedic implants including orthopedic digit implants is anticipated to accelerate market growth.

Advanced biomaterials with better biocompatibility and durability have improved the quality of implants, leading to an increase in their demand. These biomaterials consist of ceramics and alloys that imitate the properties of natural bone and joints, which has further contributed to market growth. The use of computer-aided design and biomechanics studies has also played a significant role in the development of precise implant designs, further boosting the market growth. In March 2024, OrthoVentions LLC made an investment in MotioOV, which is an early-stage company that was created in partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). MotioOV's focus is to develop a unique 3D printed implant as well as custom instruments that can help address issues related to stiffness and pain caused by arthritis of the first metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint.



Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures drives the demand for orthopedic digit implants. The increasing adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by the key market players is expected to spur market growth. For instance, in January 2024, Extremity Medical LLC, a medical engineering firm, has announced a strategic relationship with Henry Schein, Inc., a global healthcare solutions company. This partnership will help Extremity Medical expand its innovative orthopedic extremity implant systems. In addition, the company completed growth debt financing from June through November, which will help fuel its growth. Such initiatives undertaken by market players will foster market growth.

The orthopedic industry is expected to experience rapid growth due to the increasing number of new players entering the market. In April 2024, Henry Schein, Inc., the largest provider of healthcare solutions for dental and medical practitioners, announced the completion of its acquisition of TriMed, Inc. TriMed is a global developer of orthopedic solutions for the treatment of upper extremities like hands and wrists, and lower extremities like feet and ankles. Henry Schein had announced its intention to acquire a majority interest in TriMed on December 20, 2023. With this acquisition, Henry Schein entered the market for orthopedic extremities.

Increasing government and non-government initiatives escalate the market growth. For instance, in June 2022, Loci Orthopaedics, a Medtech start-up, received USD 8 million in funding and financial support from the European Commission's European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Programme. The grant and equity investment will be utilized to conduct a clinical trial of the company's implant treatment for thumb arthritis, before proceeding to full-scale commercialization.

