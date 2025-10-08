Large Haul Of Drugs Seized In Myanmar's Yangon

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, Oct 8 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 3,438 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) and 2,198 kg of ketamine in the Yangon region, local media reported on Wednesday.

The narcotics were confiscated, and a total of 16 suspects connected to the case were arrested between September 24 and 29 in Shwepyitha, Hlegu, Thongwa, Hlaingtharyar, Twante and Htantabin townships in Yangon region, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-owned daily Myanma Alinn.

The report added that three other suspects remain at large.

The drugs, which came from Shan state, were intended to be trafficked to Rakhine state and Malaysia via Yangon, it said.

The suspects have been charged under the country's laws, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.

Meanwhile, police have seized 207 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in Shan, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police raided a house in Tachileik township on Oct. 4 and confiscated the drugs along with four vehicles, the CCDAC said.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the case, it said, adding that the drug owner remains at large.

The suspects have been charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.

Earlier on September 16, police seized 997 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in Yangon, the CCDAC reported.

While patrolling the Yangon River in the early morning of September 16, Myanmar maritime police confiscated the narcotics from a motorboat on the river in Botahtaung township, Yangon region, and two suspects onboard the motorboat were arrested, the CCDAC said.

Four other suspects in connection with the case were also arrested on September 16 and 17 in the townships of Yangon, the CCDAC said.

Investigations showed that the narcotics were intended to be transported to the estuary, it said.

The suspects have been charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.