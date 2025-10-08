Lopetegui Calls For 'Utmost Effort' In Pursuit Of World Cup Dream

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar kick off their campaign in the decisive stage of World Cup qualification with a clash against Oman today, head coach Julen Lopetegui has called on his players to stay mentally strong and give their utmost effort to keep their dream of reaching football's biggest stage alive.

In what is their opening Group A match of the play-off round – the fourth stage of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – hosts Qatar will be aiming for a strong start with a win over Oman at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, hoping to build momentum ahead of their clash with the UAE on October 14.

Group B features hosts Saudi Arabia, along with Iraq and Indonesia. Both groups follow a single round-robin format, with the group toppers securing their World Cup qualification berth.

Meanwhile, the runners-up from each group will face off in a two-legged play-off next month, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, where one final spot at the World Cup awaits.

Qatar have never qualified for the World Cup through the standard qualification process, having only made their tournament debut as hosts in 2022.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui, who took over from Luis Garcia earlier this year and has experienced mixed results with the team so far, said that sheer effort will be key to their mission of reaching the the next year's World Cup, which will be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

“We are entering a decisive and pivotal phase with two crucial matches that require the highest levels of mental preparedness. Our goal is to achieve the dream of reaching the World Cup, which will only be possible through exerting our utmost effort,” Lopetegui said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

Lopetegui, a former Spain and Real Madrid coach, made several changes to the squad from the third round notably the return of veteran Al Sadd forward Hassan Al Haydos from international retirement and a call-up for midfielder Guilherme Torres.

The team, however, is still struggling to find consistency, having lost to Lebanon (1-0) and Russia (4-1) in recent friendlies, along with a 2-2 draw against Bahrain ahead of the World Cup play-off.

Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui

Qatar missed their top scorer Almoez Ali in those matches due to injury, and Lopetegui's final squad for today's game remains uncertain with Akram Afif expected to be a key player.

“We have many different situations and we must wait until tomorrow to determine the full readiness of the players before selecting the ideal lineup for the first match,” he said.

Oman, meanwhile, are under the guidance of veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, also a former Qatar coach, with Lopetegui acknowledging the challenge they pose.

“We will face a strong Omani team, whom we know well and respect, under the leadership of a great coach in Carlos Queiroz,” he said.



Fans' support crucial: Khoukhi

Meanwhile, Qatar's seasoned centre back Boualem Khoukhi expressed confidence that Qatar will give their best against Oman.

“We are ready for the match, which will not be easy. The players' morale is high, and we seek to appear highly focused to achieve victory,” he said.

Khoukhi stressed that the players understand the importance of the two upcoming matches and are determined to make the fans proud.

“The presence of the fans will be a great incentive for the players and motivate them to achieve victory and secure our first three points.”

“The ball is in the players' court and we are expecting a large turnout from our fans. God willing, we will not disappoint,” he added.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Sebastian Soria, 41, trained with Qatar's national team yesterday, sparking speculation of a surprise return after eight years away from international duty.

The match will kick off at 6pm.