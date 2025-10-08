Oman Target Strong Start As Queiroz Relishes Qatar Test

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Oman head coach Carlos Queiroz has stressed the challenge his side faces against hosts Qatar in their opening match of the fourth round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but expressed confidence in his team's preparation and mindset.

Oman will take on Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today in their Group A opener, with the UAE completing the three-team group. Only the group winner secure a direct berth in the next phase, while the runner-up will move into a two-legged play-off for a final shot at qualification.

“We're excited to begin our campaign against Qatar,” said Queiroz at the pre-match press conference.“The team has prepared well and we believe in our ability to get a positive result to kick off our journey.”

The veteran Portuguese coach, who also spent a stint in Qatar, expressed his delight at returning.

“It's always a pleasure to be back in Qatar after having spent a wonderful time here. We hope to play at a level that reflects the aspirations of our fans in Oman.”

Queiroz acknowledged the pressure that comes with high-stakes qualifiers but said his players are ready to rise to the occasion.

“Pressure is part of football, you take risks, you gamble at times. But I have full trust in my players and their ability to stay focused and avoid costly mistakes in such an important match.”

Meanwhile, veteran Omani defender Ali Al Busaidi expressed his team's determination to fight for qualification.

“We're fully prepared for this stage. We understand the responsibility on our shoulders and are committed to doing everything we can to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

Oman are seeking a maiden FIFA World Cup appearance.