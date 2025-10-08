Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) CEO Victor Cantore On Feasibility, Gold Expansion And Production Path In Quebec - Ellis Martin Report

In this new episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, host Ellis Martin speaks with Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) - one of Quebec's most exciting near-term gold producers.

The company's 100%-owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt continues to generate exceptional results across multiple high-priority zones as it moves toward production.

Project Highlights

- Feasibility Study Underway: Phase One (toll milling) feasibility on track for completion in H1 2026, putting Amex on course to become a near-term producer.

- Production Metrics: Expected 102,000 oz/year, with the first 10 years averaging 112,000 oz at $1,165/oz AISC.

- Economics:

CapEx: CA$146M (pre-production estimate now reduced to CA$77M)

Pre-tax NPV (at $3,400 gold): ~CA$5B

IRR: 107% at $3,400 gold

Payback: 0.4 years after tax (~5 months)

Even at $2,000 gold, payback remains just 2 years

- Infrastructure Advantage: Located 5 km from town - close to workforce, power, and water, yet far enough to minimize disturbance.

- Land Control: 200 km2 total, including 35 km of strike length in the Greenstone Belt - one of the richest gold corridors in the world.

- Exploration Growth: Over 100,000 meters funded through 2026 via recent flow-through financing.

- Market Momentum: Share price nearly doubled in Q3 2025; market cap ~CA$400M vs. NPV ~CA$1.9B - strong upside potential.

- Quote from Victor Cantore

"We're on schedule, funded, and executing. The project economics, jurisdiction, and infrastructure make this one of the best-positioned gold stories in Canada right now."

