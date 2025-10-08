Automatic Fruit And Vegetable Peeler Market Anticipated To Hit USD 218.1 Mn By 2032: Persistence Market Research Study

EINPresswire/ -- The global automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market size is likely to be valued at US$155.0 million in 2025. It is expected to reach US$218.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for time-efficient and labor-saving kitchen appliances, particularly in commercial kitchens, food processing units, and households seeking automation solutions. Automatic peelers provide consistent and precise peeling, reducing waste, improving productivity, and enhancing hygiene, making them an indispensable tool in modern kitchens.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market is projected to reach US$218.1 million by 2032.

• Commercial kitchen applications dominate market adoption due to high demand for efficiency and hygiene.

• Automatic peelers are increasingly preferred in restaurants, hotels, and catering services.

• North America and Europe represent significant regional markets due to higher disposable income and technological adoption.

• Technological advancements in peeling mechanisms and safety features are driving consumer interest.

• Rising awareness of food safety, productivity, and labor optimization is accelerating market growth.

Market Segmentation

The automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market is segmented based on type, end-user, and application. In terms of product type, standalone peelers are gaining traction in households, while industrial or commercial peelers dominate restaurants, hotels, and food processing units. Commercial peelers offer high efficiency, faster processing, and the ability to handle larger volumes of fruits and vegetables, making them ideal for high-demand environments.

End-users include commercial kitchens, food processing units, hotels, restaurants, catering services, and households. Among these, commercial kitchens remain the largest adopters due to the demand for time-saving, labor-efficient solutions. Households are gradually adopting automatic peelers, driven by busy lifestyles and the desire for convenience in meal preparation.

Applications of automatic peelers span from fruit and vegetable preparation in commercial kitchens to industrial-scale food processing. In food processing industries, peelers contribute to uniformity in product preparation, reduce waste, and maintain hygiene standards, which is critical for packaged foods, frozen products, and ready-to-eat meals.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to maintain a strong position in the automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market, supported by high adoption of kitchen automation technologies, well-established commercial kitchen infrastructure, and a rising trend of healthy home cooking. Europe follows closely, with growth driven by busy lifestyles, increased consumer focus on kitchen convenience, and innovations in small kitchen appliances.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, propelled by rising urbanization, expanding hospitality sectors, and growing awareness of labor-saving kitchen technologies. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing increased demand from both commercial and domestic segments. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show moderate growth, driven by hotel chains, food processing expansions, and rising disposable income in urban areas.

Market Drivers

The automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market is primarily driven by rising labor costs and the need for productivity enhancement in commercial kitchens. As restaurants, hotels, and catering services aim to reduce manual labor and streamline operations, the adoption of automatic peelers has accelerated. These devices offer consistent results, reduce food wastage, and improve hygiene standards, aligning with regulatory and quality compliance requirements in the food industry.

Moreover, increasing consumer inclination towards ready-to-cook and pre-processed foods has prompted food processors to integrate automatic peelers into their operations to maintain efficiency and product quality. Technological advancements, such as adjustable peeling settings, safety sensors, and energy-efficient designs, are further enhancing the attractiveness of these products.

The growing trend of modern kitchens and smart appliances is also positively influencing market growth. Busy urban lifestyles are encouraging households to adopt automation appliances, including automatic peelers, for time-saving and convenience.

Market Restraints

Despite promising growth, the automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market faces certain challenges. High upfront costs and maintenance requirements may limit adoption, especially among small-scale commercial kitchens and budget-conscious households. Additionally, compatibility with different types of fruits and vegetables, potential mechanical breakdowns, and the need for trained operators in commercial environments can restrict market expansion.

Some regions may also face regulatory challenges concerning food safety, electrical safety, and import restrictions, which could impact product availability and adoption. Fluctuating raw material costs and supply chain disruptions may also affect the pricing and scalability of automatic peelers.

Company Insights

Key players in the automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market include:

• FOOMA JAPAN

• ASTRA Co. Ltd.

• NICHI CO. LTD

• ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL

• Swedlinghaus

• TENRIT Foodtech Maschinebau GmbH

• Dadaux SAS

• Frecken-Kirfel GmbH & Co. KG

• M&P Engineering

• TOMRA

• Forsfood Oy

• PERUZA

• Alistar Europe Ltd.

• Ekoroast

• Sirman SpA

• Others

These companies are focusing on product innovation, energy-efficient designs, and advanced safety features to maintain competitiveness. Recent developments include the launch of compact, multifunctional peelers suitable for both household and small commercial kitchens, as well as industrial-scale machines capable of handling high-volume operations with minimal waste.

Recent Developments

• Robot Coupe S.A. launched a commercial-grade vegetable peeler with improved peeling efficiency and safety features, targeting large-scale food service providers.

• KitchenAid introduced a compact automatic peeler designed for home use, catering to busy consumers seeking convenience in meal preparation.

• Hobart Corporation expanded its industrial peeler range with enhanced durability and adjustable peeling settings to accommodate different fruit and vegetable types.

Future Outlook

The future of the automatic fruit and vegetable peeler market is promising, driven by technological innovation, increasing adoption in commercial kitchens, and rising consumer awareness regarding efficiency and food safety. As smart kitchen appliances become more prevalent, automatic peelers are likely to integrate with other automated kitchen systems, offering seamless food preparation experiences.

With urbanization, expanding hospitality sectors, and increasing investments in food processing infrastructure, the demand for automatic peelers is expected to rise across both developed and emerging economies. Companies focusing on innovation, reliability, energy efficiency, and user-friendly designs are poised to capture a larger market share during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

