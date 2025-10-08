MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Eisai and Biogen Announce U.S. Availability of LEQEMBI(R) IQLIK(TM) (lecanemab-irmb) Subcutaneous Injection Maintenance Dose for Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., October 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher,“Biogen”) announced today that lecanemab-irmb subcutaneous injection (U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI® IQLIKTM) is now available in the U.S. as a maintenance dosing regimen for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD). After 18 months of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) intravenous (IV) treatment at 10 mg/kg every two weeks, patients may either continue IV infusions at 10 mg/kg once every four weeks or start the new weekly 360 mg subcutaneous injection using the LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector.

Eisai and Biogen have also launched the LEQEMBI CompanionTM program, an initiative rooted in both companies' commitment to providing access to LEQEMBI and resources for people living with early Alzheimer's disease. The program aims to provide expanded resources that support patients throughout their LEQEMBI treatment journey, from initiation through maintenance therapy.

In addition to the current resources already provided (e.g., help with understanding insurance coverage and potential out-of-pocket costs and identifying financial support programs), the new LEQEMBI Companion program will now offer patients:

- Injection education through Nurse Educators either in-person or virtually to provide patients with training on injecting their maintenance dose using the LEQEMBI IQLIK (nurse educators train on the device only; patients should discuss any treatment-related questions with their doctor).

- A welcome kit that includes educational resources to help patients and care partners know what to expect, prepare for at-home injections, and more.

Designed to serve as a digital solution to help support patients and care partners along their treatment journey, the LEQEMBI Companion app was developed with Medisafe, a digital patient engagement and medication management platform. From educational information about the injection process to a tool for tracking where and when injections occur, the LEQEMBI Companion app offers resources and more all in one place. Patients can visit LEQEMBI/CompanionAppSignUp to get started.

To further support access to LEQEMBI for certain patients who need help paying for their medicines, Eisai's Patient Assistance Program (PAP) will provide LEQEMBI and LEQEMBI IQLIK at no cost, for eligible uninsured and underinsured patients, who meet financial need and other program criteria.

To learn more, or if you are already enrolled and have questions, visit LEQEMBI/PatientSupport or call 1-833-4-LEQEMBI (1-833-453-7362), Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

AD is a progressive, relentless disease characterized by formation of protein deposits known as plaques made of amyloid-beta aggregates and neurofibrillary tangles made of tau protein in the brains of people living with AD. It is caused by a continuous underlying neurotoxic process that begins before amyloid plaque accumulation and continues after plaque removal.1-3 The data show that amyloid-beta protofibrils and tau tangles play roles in the neurodegeneration process,3,4 and only LEQEMBI fights AD in two ways – targeting both amyloid plaque and protofibrils*, which can impact tau downstream.

Due to the reaccumulation of AD biomarkers and return to placebo rate of decline after therapy is stopped,4,5 continuing maintenance treatment after the initial 18-month therapy is essential to slow the progression of AD and extend the therapeutic benefits, helping patients maintain who they are for longer.

The availability of LEQEMBI IQLIK in the U.S. offers patients and care partners the ability to use the device at home, shortening treatment time, and providing an option to continue treatment without having to worry about visiting an infusion center. The LEQEMBI IQLIK also has the potential to reduce healthcare resources associated with IV maintenance dosing, such as preparation for infusion and nurse monitoring, while increasing infusion capacity for new eligible patients to begin initiation treatment and streamlining the overall AD treatment pathway.

Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

* Protofibrils are thought to be the most toxic Aβ species that contribute to brain damage in AD and play a major role in the cognitive decline of this progressive and devastating disease. Protofibrils can cause neuronal and synaptic damage in the brain, which can subsequently adversely affect cognitive function through multiple mechanisms.4 The mechanism by which this occurs has been reported not only by increasing the formation of insoluble Aβ plaques, but also by directly damaging signaling between neurons and other cells. It is believed that reducing protofibrils may reduce neuronal damage and cognitive impairment, potentially preventing the progression of AD.5

For more details, please visit:

Source: EisaiSectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm