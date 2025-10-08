MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and ARYA develop high-precision AI solution for instant detection of suspicious behavior

Kawasaki and Las Vegas, October 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and ARYA Inc. (hereinafter ARYA) today announced a strategic partnership for the joint development and deployment of a new security solution. The solution integrates Fujitsu's video analytics AI technology, from the Fujitsu Smart Space Uvance offering, with ARYA's geospatial AI, which enables real-time data visualization and message sharing. The collaboration, formalized on September 22, 2025, aims to significantly enhance security across public and private facilities by automatically identifying suspicious activity and supporting rapid on-site response using existing monitoring, thereby helping to make safer and more livable cities and spaces.

Moving forward, Fujitsu and ARYA will further accelerate their collaboration as Uvance partners, promoting the deployment of this solution in public facilities such as airports and large resort hotels, primarily in North America. Aligned with a shared vision of "realizing a safe, secure, and sustainable society through innovation," the two parties aim to fundamentally transform how organizations detect, respond to, and prevent crime, thereby contributing to the creation of safer and more livable urban spaces.

Fujitsu will further advance its Uvance business model, utilizing data and AI to optimize facilities and services, ultimately creating secure, safe, and attractive living environments that address pressing societal challenges.

Features of the new solution

The solution leverages Fujitsu's AI technology for video analytics, which combines over 100 types of basic behavior data. This eliminates the need for large volumes of training data, allowing it to detect suspicious behaviors such as loitering from footage recorded through existing security monitoring measures. The system can also automatically track identified individuals across multiple camera feeds, allowing for consistent monitoring of their actions throughout the entire target area.

By integrating ARYA's geospatial AI technology, detected suspicious behaviors are immediately pinpointed on a map, providing real-time location alerts. This intuitive visual representation ensures comprehensive situational awareness across extensive monitoring areas, enabling swift and efficient information exchange among security staff in both the public and private sector. In a successful proof-of-concept conducted with Wynn Resorts, Limited, a leading U.S. hotel resort owner and operator, the solution accurately identified and promptly notified of suspicious activities.

Robert Wilson, CEO and Chairman, ARYA, Inc. comments:

"True security begins with true intelligence. ARYA and Fujitsu will evolve security beyond incident response to proactive prevention within organizations."

Hidenori Ito, Head of Cross Industry Solution Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited comments:

"This partnership will leverage Fujitsu's AI and ARYA's technology to achieve crime prevention through enhanced security. Together with ARYA and our customers, we aim to realize a safe, secure, and sustainable society."

Todd Fasulo, SVP, Wynn/Encore comments:

"We strive to maintain the exceptional guest experience at our properties and are piloting new emergent technology provided by ARYA and Fujitsu."

Roles and responsibilities

Fujitsu:

- Provision of high-precision AI technology for video analytics from the Smart Space Uvance offering (including implementation, operation, and maintenance of the solution), as well as the research and development of continuous joint solutions.

ARYA:

- Integration of its City Connect geospatial AI technology to provide real-time alerts for suspicious behavior, streamlining information sharing among facility security personnel

- Responsible for solution offerings, marketing, and serving as the primary contact for all customer operations and maintenance.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

About ARYA, Inc.

ARYA is redefining organizational resilience and communication with its cutting-edge AI and quantum-powered platform. Designed to protect people, assets, and intellectual property, ARYA delivers critical information to the right people at the right time-transforming daily operations and crisis management. Built in collaboration with global leaders in law enforcement, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology, ARYA is creating safer, smarter communities. Learn more at:

