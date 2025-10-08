Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Southern Military Zone Downs Drone-Smuggling Attempt

2025-10-08 04:01:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle narcotics via a drone along its western border on Wednesday.
Acting swiftly and in coordination with security forces and the Anti-Narcotics Department, the Border Guard detected and neutralized the drone within Jordanian territory.
The seized contraband has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

