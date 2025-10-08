Southern Military Zone Downs Drone-Smuggling Attempt

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle narcotics via a drone along its western border on Wednesday.Acting swiftly and in coordination with security forces and the Anti-Narcotics Department, the Border Guard detected and neutralized the drone within Jordanian territory.The seized contraband has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

