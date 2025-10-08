403
Putin Says Russia Captured Almost 5,000 Sq Km in Ukraine in 2025
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Moscow has gained control of almost 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) in Ukraine amid the prolonged conflict exceeding three and a half years.
“This year, we liberated nearly 5,000 square kilometers, 4,900 to be specific, and 212 population centers. Our soldiers and officers played the decisive role in making that happen,” Putin said during a meeting with senior military leaders, including Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, held late Tuesday in St. Petersburg.
Putin insisted that Russian forces maintain full strategic momentum in the ongoing war, emphasizing that the nation's defense sector is vital for the military’s “successful operations.”
He described Ukrainian troops as retreating across the entire front despite mounting “persistent resistance.”
“Against this backdrop, in an attempt to show its Western sponsors at least some semblance of success, the Kyiv regime is trying to target civilian facilities deep inside our territory. This will not help it,” Putin added.
He stressed that the primary objective remains protecting Russian citizens, strategic sites, and civilian infrastructure, including critical energy installations.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, present at the meeting, reported the heaviest combat is occurring near Pokrovsk and Dnipropetrovsk.
Gerasimov claimed Russian forces have seized over 200 square kilometers (77 square miles) in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions since September 1.
Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to these claims, and independent verification remains challenging amid the ongoing hostilities.
