Natural Compound Released During Exercise May Hold Key To Obesity Treatment
The research team, which included scientists from Stanford University School of Medicine and the Dan L Duncan Neurological Research Institute in Texas, conducted a study published in the journal Nature Metabolism. The findings showed that physical exertion reduces appetite in laboratory mice and contributes to weight loss, according to the scientific website SciTech Daily.
The researchers explained that the compound Lac-Phe targets neurons in the hypothalamus region of the brain known as AgRP cells, which are responsible for triggering hunger. By suppressing the activity of these neurons, Lac-Phe enhances the function of PVH neurons that promote the feeling of fullness.
Dr. Yang He, Assistant Professor at the Dan L Duncan Institute, said: "Exercise is an effective way to lose weight and prevent diseases such as diabetes and heart problems - not only by increasing energy expenditure but also through mechanisms such as appetite regulation via Lac-Phe."
Although the experiments were conducted on mice, the results are promising for potential human applications. The researchers emphasized the need for further studies to understand the role of Lac-Phe in metabolic conditions such as obesity and cachexia (severe weight loss) and to develop future therapeutic interventions.
Earlier studies from Stanford and Baylor have shown that Lac-Phe (N-lactoyl-phenylalanine) is formed by combining lactate - produced during intense physical activity - with the amino acid phenylalanine. Elevated levels of this metabolite were found to reduce food intake in both mice and humans after exercise, supporting its potential as a natural appetite-suppressing mechanism.researchers discovered Lac Phe SciTech Daily
