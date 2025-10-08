Zulal Launches 'Pinktober' Event In Collaboration With QCS During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som has announced a special event titled“Pinktober”, taking place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society. This exclusive event, bringing together prominent figures, media representatives, and health and wellness enthusiasts, aims to raise awareness about early detection, prevention, and comprehensive post-recovery care for cancer patients.

The programme features a variety of interactive and educational activities, including expert-led discussions on health and wellness, inspiring testimonials from cancer survivors, therapeutic breathing sessions, and herbal remedies that promote a healthy lifestyle, all complemented by a healthy lunch inspired by the resort's Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM) therapeutic philosophy.

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Casuarina Café within the resort will serve coffee in pink cups throughout October, with 10% of proceeds donated to support research and awareness initiatives for breast cancer.

This initiative reflects Zulal Wellness Resort's commitment to community support and health awareness, offering a holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. The resort management encourages everyone to join this special event, which embodies solidarity, education, and recovery with hope and compassion.

Commenting on the event, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Ammar Samad said:"At Zulal, we believe in the power of wellness to transform lives. Through initiatives such as Pinktober, we not only highlight the importance of early detection and recovery but also reaffirm our commitment to supporting the community with compassion, education, and holistic care."