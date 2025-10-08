Mofa Spokesperson Meets Adviser To Canadian Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada on Foreign, Defence, and Security Policy Scott Gilmore, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Director of the American Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jassim Mohammed Al Asmakh and Canada's Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, Middle East, and Arctic H E Alexandre Leveque also attended the meeting.