Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QNA Director-General Meets Finland Envoy


2025-10-08 04:00:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Director-General of Qatar News Agency H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with Ambassador Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen. They discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

