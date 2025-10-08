Above 1M E-ID Cards Distributed In Past 6 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says more than one million electronic ID cards have been distributed during the first six months of the current solar year, bringing the total number of recipients since the launch of the programme to 16,561,000.

According to a statement from the NSIA, 1,066,067 citizens received electronic ID cards during the first half of the year through designated distribution centres and the“Asan-Khedmat” service points.

It noted that the majority of ID cards distributed in this period were in Kabul province, with nearly 307,000 cards issued. Following Kabul, the provinces with the highest distribution were Herat with 121,716 cards, Kandahar with 73,740, Nangarhar with 64,470, and Balkh with 53,019.

The NSIA added that since the launch of the electronic ID card programme across the country, a total of 16,561,000 cards have been issued to citizens.

kk/ma